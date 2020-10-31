Cal Thomas: Can Joe Biden be trusted?

It was President Richard Nixon who said in the midst of the enveloping Watergate scandal: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook. I earned everything I’ve got.”

That standard should be applied to Joe Biden before the election. He should be pressed to explain his son Hunter’s financial dealings in Ukraine and Beijing.

In a rare moment when a reporter is able to ask Biden a substantive question, Bo Erickson, of CBS News, wanted to know the candidate’s response to a New York Post story alleging a Hunter Biden laptop discovered at a repair shop in Delaware contains damning evidence of the Biden family profiting from Hunter’s relationship with the Ukraine gas company Burisma and sharing some of the money with his father, reportedly referred to in a Hunter Biden email as “the big guy.”

Sounds preposterous? Then if the story is false, as Biden supporters claim, why, according to a story in the Washington Times, has the owner of the repair shop confirmed to a Senate committee that it was Hunter Biden, himself, who dropped off the laptop?

Joe Biden didn’t deny the story, but claimed to Erickson, “it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”