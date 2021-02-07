Cal Thomas: Can 'systemic racism' be eliminated?

Some years ago, I visited a Washington, D.C., middle school with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The group of young people of color assembled in the school auditorium were focused on his every word. He admonished them to stay in school, study, not have children out of wedlock and stay off drugs. It was sound advice.

Why don’t politicians cite the successes and overcoming of obstacles by those who made right choices, instead of their constant focus on those who are making wrong ones? I think it’s because especially liberal politicians need a guaranteed base of voters who are addicted to government and, thus, to them, to sustain themselves in office.

Is it racist for teachers’ unions in big cities like Chicago to keep their schools closed, denying especially minority children a proper education? They are blaming COVID-19 for staying away, even though some scientists say children are least likely to catch the virus.

If children are denied a quality education, they could end up in gangs, as some do. It might be argued denying schoolchildren their right to a good education harms public safety.

In his classic work, “Abraham Lincoln: The War Years,” Carl Sandburg writes of a meeting between a Black delegation and the president one month before Lincoln issued The Emancipation Proclamation.