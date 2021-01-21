Cal Thomas: Free speech is being tested again

The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed “concern” over the action by the social media giants. In a statement, Kate Ruane, the ACLU’s senior legislative counsel, said: “We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions — especially when political realities make those decisions easier.”

The late writer Nat Hentoff was a fierce defender of the right to free speech. He told me the answer to speech you don’t like is not less speech, but more. Banning offensive speech encourages radicals in their extremism. Too many read and listen only to what supports their point of view and demeans people who believe differently. This is unhealthy for a free society.

Facebook and Twitter made their decision after the president incited his followers to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop lawmakers from formalizing Joe Biden’s victory. Perhaps they believe they have nothing to fear from a Democrat-majority Congress. Republicans in the Senate had been holding hearings into charges by conservatives that social media outlets censor conservative opinion. With Democrats in control of the Senate additional hearings are unlikely to be forthcoming.