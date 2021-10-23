Cal Thomas: Harris and the Hatch Act

In the video, Harris says when she attended church in Oakland, California, “it was our sacred responsibility to raise our voice and to lift up the voices of our community.” Translation: Vote for Democrats, though their track record is less than admirable when it comes to serving Black and brown communities. For Democrats, African Americans never seem to succeed and are always in need of government. Why? To do what? Reduce shootings in the streets of our major cities? Create and keep families together? Give parents an opportunity for their children to escape failing public schools and allow them to choose a school that provides a real education in a safe environment? None of the above. It is in Democrats’ self-interest to keep African Americans loyal and beholden to their party, though so little is given in return.