Cal Thomas: In your heart do you believe Trump is right?

In the 1964 presidential campaign, Republican candidate Barry Goldwater had a slogan: “In your heart you know he’s right.”

That was aimed at deflecting the stereotype about Goldwater and Republicans in general that they were an uncaring lot. It is a smear that still works to some extent for modern Democrats.

In his return to political campaigning last Saturday, former president Donald Trump channeled Goldwater when he claimed vindication for many of the positions he took during last year’s presidential campaign and in the four years of his administration.

Speaking to a gathering of North Carolina Republicans in Greenville, Trump touted his accomplishments, including tax cuts and regulation reductions. He also criticized what he said were President Biden’s “insane executive orders.”

He might have added Middle East peace deals, including the Abraham Accords. He said President Biden is working to reverse all of his achievements and mentioned rising gas prices as a consequence that can be felt by nearly every American.