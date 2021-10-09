Cal Thomas: Stamp out the U.S. Postal Service

What a difference a few decades make. I remember receiving letters from my parents as a kid in camp with a three-cent stamp on them. They were promptly delivered. In the days leading up to Christmas, we received a morning and afternoon delivery. The Post Office, as it was then known, united the nation and opened the world (some kids had “pen pals” in other countries) before there were internet and Facebook “friends,” most of whom we don’t know.

Going to the mailbox and seeing what was in it was a daily adventure. You would raise a red flag on the side of the box to let the mailman know you had something to send. If you peered into the mail car on a train, you would see many bags and know they were on the way to their intended destination in a timely fashion.

DeJoy says air carriers have become unreliable in delivering the mail and he wants to rely more on ground services. It worked for the Pony Express!

The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 states: “The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the Nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”