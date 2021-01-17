Cal Thomas: The conservative's bad bargain

The rioters — and the president — have claimed the mantel of “law and order” and “support the police” and yet when it came to obeying the law, preserving order and respecting the police they would have none of it.

Conservatives and evangelical Christians, like myself, have for too long rationalized that ignoring the president’s language and behavior was tolerable because of his policies. There comes a time when one must ask one’s self if this was a Faustian bargain that overwhelmed legitimate policy disagreements.

The excuses, the comparisons with what the left does and the “whataboutisms” won’t cut it this time. This is not conservatism. This is not Republicanism. The Republican Party was founded largely as an anti-slavery party. Too many among today’s members and among conservatives have become enslaved to the person and personality of Donald Trump. This is not hero worship. It is idolatry.

Conservative principles and ideas are not the property of any one person. It is undeniable that President Trump has done many good things for the country, but at what cost?

Republicans have lost their claim to be the party of balanced budgets. Do they also want to lose their claim to be the party of morality and “family values”?