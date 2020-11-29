Cal Thomas: Who needs faith advisers?

If I am deficient in my knowledge about chemistry, or a medical issue, or what kind of car to buy, I consult people who know more than I do on these subjects.

When it comes to faith, though, I can handle that with a little help from my friends, meaning the writers of the Old and New Testaments, and sermons from trusted pastors who believe in what is written in those books.

I don’t need a “faith adviser,” or “faith leader,” which seems to be a trend among modern presidents.

After observing faith advisers to President Trump, including some kooky ones, like Paula White, who said, “When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds,” The Washington Post reports Joe Biden is putting together his own list of faith advisers. It should not be surprising that most appear to be anti-Trumpers whose “faith” trends with the secular progressive policies of Biden and Kamala Harris.

Politicians love to use religion and faith to legitimize their policies in order to make themselves and those policies appear “righteous.” How can Trump’s faith advisers and Biden’s incoming ones both be right when their views on faith and policies mostly contradict each other, and in some cases are contrary to a high view of Scripture?