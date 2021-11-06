Cal Thomas: Youngkin’s victory goes beyond Virginia

Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears achieved historical success once before when in 2002 she became the first Black Republican woman elected to the House of Delegates, defeating a 20-year incumbent Democrat. Her victory is a slap in the face to those Democrats who are the real racists when they keep pitting us against each other. In social media posts and in campaign mailers, there was a photo of Sears carrying a rifle, apparently to demonstrate her support for the Second Amendment. This played well in rural Virginia.

It was a clean sweep for Republicans as they also took back the office of attorney general and flipped the House of Delegates from Democrat to a GOP majority. Suddenly all those claims that Virginia has turned irreversibly blue seemed to have been wishful thinking by Democrats and the media, which kept promoting it as a state lost forever to Republicans. Independents, who helped Joe Biden win the state by 10 points last year, moved in large numbers to Youngkin.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who made a video targeting Virginia’s black church members, urging them to vote for McAuliffe, predicted before the election that results in Virginia would forecast what next year’s congressional races will look like, as well as the 2024 presidential contest. Republicans can only wish she has the gift of prophecy.