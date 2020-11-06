Clarence Page: 'Herd immunity' idea rears its head again -- and still deserves to be struck down

That is wrong, but I’m sure he made people who refuse to wear masks, particularly those who are in his base, feel good.

“Open your states,” Trump declared to a rally in Iowa. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.”

He’s been using that line since mid-March. But, his happy talk was somewhat chilled by Pfizer’s announcement Friday the pharmaceutical company would not apply for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine before the third week of November, too late to meet the president’s assertion that a vaccine would be ready before Election Day.

“Remember, when you catch it, you get better, and you’re immune,” he said in a Fox News interview. I’m happy for his good fortune. But his cheer defies his stunning lack of conclusive research and the cruel reality that hundreds of thousands have died after contracting it.

I feel very fortunate in these pandemic times to be able to work from home through the internet. But we cannot survive for long as a society that is half-online and half stuck with workers exposed to the virus.