Jonah Goldberg: Liberals panicking over possibility of a 2016 repeat

For instance, Trump lost the first debate, badly. The reaction from liberals wasn’t, “Hooray, we’ve got two more debates to drive nails into Trump’s electoral coffin!” Rather, the call went out that Biden should refuse to debate Trump again. Some of this was no doubt revulsion at Trump’s debate demeanor. But some of it was clearly rooted in a fear Biden dodged a bullet. Like Apollo Creed at the end of the first “Rocky” movie, a “there ain’t gonna be no rematch” feeling took over.

When the New York Post published a sketchy piece based on the alleged contents of Hunter Biden’s alleged hard drive, spoon-fed to it by Rudy Giuliani, the 2016 panic kicked in. Twitter foolishly tried to suppress the story, giving it more traction than it would have had on the merits. Even reporters who questioned its legitimacy were attacked by liberals for giving it oxygen.

When NBC offered Trump a town hall opposite Biden’s last week, a FireChuckTodd hashtag lit up social media.

This panic isn’t just a phenomenon of elected Democrats and blue checkmark liberal journalists and activists. It’s seeping into the electorate.