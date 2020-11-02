Jonah Goldberg: Pandemic and politics aside, it's a great time to be alive

Pick almost any starting point over the last half-century. Extreme poverty has been crushed and may be on its way to disappearing in the next decade or two. In 1990, roughly 1.9 billion people lived in extreme poverty (defined as making less than $1.90 per day). Since then, world population has grown from 5.28 billion to 7.8 billion, while the number of people living in extreme poverty has dropped to 650 million and continues to fall.

That’s because the world has been getting richer — the whole world, not just the top 1%. From 1900 to 2016, global GDP per capita grew by about 621%. Even global inequality — the gap between rich and poor countries — has started to decline appreciably over the last two decades.

Wealth doesn’t solve everything for individuals or societies, but it helps a lot. Which is why literacy, infant mortality, hunger, work-related deaths and almost any other hallmark of human misery you can think of have been improving for decades. Even natural disasters are less lethal.

Sure, global anti-poverty and public health programs have played a role, but the primary driver of all these improvements has been the expansion of trade, liberty, markets and innovation. And even those worthy public programs were paid for by massive expansions in global wealth.