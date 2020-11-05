Leonard Pitts Jr.: Happy endings in US history are not guaranteed

America is not guaranteed.

There is, in other words, nothing foreordained about this country someday returning to anything approximating normal. That’s important to keep in mind in the wake of the most critical U.S. election since 1860, when Abraham Lincoln came to power in an America pulling apart. Not unlike the America we live in now.

When you read history in books, events can seem as if they were destined all along. It becomes easy to think, albeit subconsciously, the happy ending was inevitable — if only because the unhappy one is unthinkable. So, of course, the Union routed the Confederacy. Of course, the Great Depression eased. Of course, we won World War II. Of course.

But when you read the contemporaneous accounts, the letters and news stories written as American boys were being chewed up at Shiloh, as American families were being evicted from their homes, as American ships and sailors were burning at Pearl Harbor, there is no “of course.” In the desperate and uncertain time before news becomes history, there is only the sobering realization of how much there is to lose — and how easily it could all be lost.

We are living in such a time right now.