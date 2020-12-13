The unraveling of Trump's case

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will be asked to expeditiously review the ruling.

Giuliani hopes the Republican-dominated circuit court (it includes four judges named by President Trump) will overturn the lower court ruling.

Powell had said she has kept evidence of voter fraud secret for fear of retaliation against the more than 200 poll workers and poll watchers who she alleges witnessed ballot tampering. She says some of them might have to be placed in witness protection. Along with allegations of communist interference it became too bizarre even for a Trump campaign that has often displayed bizarre behavior.

There have been numerous charges of voter fraud over the years, though none have been substantially proven.

It was believed that is how Lyndon Johnson stole a Texas Senate seat in 1948. LBJ had first run for the Senate in 1941. He lost by 1,311 votes and blamed voter fraud for his defeat. In 1948, Johnson ran again.

On election night in the Democrat Primary runoff against former Texas Governor Coke Stevenson, it appeared LBJ had lost.