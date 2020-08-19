Virginia's missed opportunity on women's suffrage

The Roanoke Times
This month we mark the 100th anniversary of one of the landmark events in American history — the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote.
Before we celebrate that, and honor the suffragettes who made this happen, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out a few inconvenient and embarrassing facts. First, Virginia was one of the states most adamantly opposed to allowing women to vote. Furthermore, Virginia wasn’t just opposed — it was home to one of the most active state chapters of The National Association Opposed to Women Suffrage, a group of women who believed exactly what their organization’s name said. History tends to forget the losers — Confederate generals excepted — but an examination of the curious phenomenon of the women who opposed women’s suffrage a century ago might help us better understand both that era, and our own.
The movement to grant women the right to vote began in earnest in 1848, scored its first big breakthrough in Wyoming in 1869, and became an increasingly urgent issue through the rest of the 1800s and the early 1900s. We’ll deal with all that another day. Today we’ll look at its Newtonian reaction: The “antis,” as the anti-suffragettes were known. In 1870, a year after the territory of Wyoming granted women the right to vote, the Woman’s Anti-Suffrage Association was formed. In 1911, it was replaced by the National Association Opposed to Women’s Suffrage.
Aside from all the usual reasons of paternalism and sexism that you might expect, there were some decidedly political objections to women’s suffrage. Southern mill owners opposed it because they feared that female voters would clamor for an end to child labor — their business model was at stake. Political machines, such as New York’s Tammany Hall organization, feared that expanding the electorate would endanger their control — their business model was at stake, too. This also was the era in which Prohibition was gaining in popularity. Many women were involved in that movement, so brewers were especially worried that they’d get the vote. Their business model was at stake, too.
Mildred Rutherford, a leader of the “antis” in Georgia, minced no words in explaining her opposition to women’s suffrage: She didn’t want Black women to be able to vote. She told the Georgia state legislature in 1914: “The women who are working for this measure [women’s suffrage] are striking at the principle for which their fathers fought during the Civil War. Woman’s suffrage comes from the North and the West and from women who do not believe in state’s rights and who wish to see negro women using the ballot.” As you might imagine, Georgia legislators in 1914 found that quite a persuasive argument.
The Equal Suffrage League of Virginia was founded in 1909. Soon after, a Virginia chapter of The National Association Opposed to Women Suffrage sprang up. The suffragettes were more numerous — they claimed 32,000 members, which Encyclopedia Virginia says made them the biggest pro-suffrage group in the South. By contrast, the “antis” numbered about 8,000 members in Virginia, but were quite vocal in their opposition. Their two main arguments: Giving women the right to vote would only help socialists and Blacks. One flier the “antis” distributed warned “Womens suffrage — the vanguard of socialism.” The threat of “socialism” is one that’s been bandied about to oppose lots of things over the years. In that regard, some political debates today don’t seem that much different from ones a century ago.
The “antis” were especially fearful about the prospect of Black women voting. 1919 was a year that saw several race riots across the country — part of a larger social phenomenon as the rising expectations of Black Americans following their participation in World War I ran headlong into increasingly restrictive Jim Crow laws. An “anti” ad in the Richmond Times-Dispatch drew a connection between the two: “You know that race riots will increase if there is more politics between the races and if women are mixed up in politics!” That part was capitalized for emphasis.
Now here’s where things get really uncomfortable. The pro-suffragettes in Virginia countered this argument by declaring that granting women the right to vote would strengthen white supremacy because it would add more white voters to the rolls. This isn’t a politically correct 21st century description. This is exactly how a 1916 pamphlet distributed in Virginia put it: “The enfranchisement of Virginia women would increase white supremacy.” Besides, the pamphlet argued, Virginia had successfully kept most black Black men from voting; it could use the same laws to prevent Black women from voting. Not all suffragettes were comfortable with this argument. Encyclopedia Virginia says one of the leaders, Lila Meade Valentine, explained in a private letter: “This is not a matter of principle but of expediency.”
Nonetheless, that’s how the argument went in Virginia. Even with suffragettes playing their own race card, the Virginia General Assembly was unmoved. Three times the General Assembly voted down giving women the right to vote. When the 19th Amendment — which applied only to federal elections — came before Virginia in 1920, the General Assembly again voted it down by wide margins. Most of the states that opposed giving women the right to vote were in the South — which made it ironic that it was Tennessee’s vote in August 1920 that finally made the amendment part of the Constitution. Many of the other Southern states refused even a symbolic ratification after that. Virginia didn’t formally vote in favor of the amendment until 1952. Florida and South Carolina didn’t say yes until 1969; Georgia and Louisiana held out until 1970, North Carolina until 1971. Mississippi was the last of all — 1984. Do you see any patterns here that might be relevant today? If not, you’re probably due for an eye exam — or a refresher course in American history.
