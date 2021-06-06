 Skip to main content
Community Viewpoint: Can it happen here?
Community Viewpoint: Can it happen here?

In the words of the Bard, “Something wicked this way comes!” If Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Michael Flynn aren’t wicked, they’ll do until wicked comes along.

It was bad enough when Greene likened mask mandates to the yellow-star mandate Nazi Germany imposed on Jews during the Holocaust. It took some public pressure, but the GOP leadership finally denounced her false analogy as “reprehensible” and “appalling.” Not one to be deterred, she soon doubled down with another ahistorical Nazi parallel. Just as Hitler came to power through a “National Socialist Party,” the Democrats, she charged, are now a “National Socialist Party.”

The National Socialist Party of the Third Reich, historians will tell you, was anything but socialist. Greene’s remarks have been ridiculed and dismissed as overblown and ridiculous. Deservedly so. But there is a parallel here that we dare not dismiss. Hitler did whip up popular support by demonizing and blaming the Jews for Germany’s problems. But his pretext for seizing total control of Germany was the burning of the Reichstag, the parliament building. He blamed it on the communists. Hitler and his followers held that up as evidence that the situation was too dire for democracy. Only a strong authoritarian leader could save Germany! The parallel should be obvious. Greene speaks for Republican demagogues seeking to undermine our faith in democracy. They would have us believe only a strong authoritarian leader — a Donald Trump — can save us from the Democratic socialists.

Matt Gaetz, of course, has echoed the same theme, but in more explicit terms. At the first stop of the “America First Tour” he and Greene have organized, Gaetz told the crowd the GOP is no longer the party of Republicans like John McCain—the reasonable moderates, that is. It is Donald Trump’s party! he thundered.

Even worse, in Florida on May 27, he told the crowd they have an obligation to “use” their Second Amendment, claiming we have it not for “recreation” or “sport, but for “rebellion against the government.” He tried to walk back that exhortation the next day, claiming he was not fomenting violence. Cue Curly of Three Stooges fame to deliver his comic verbal tic: “Certainly!”

The danger is that the things Greene and Gaetz are saying have the ring of truth to those with only a superficial knowledge of history. In the words of the poet, “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing” — especially when it serves to mobilize the force of ignorance.

And now there is Michael Flynn—a retired lieutenant general and a Trump-pardoned former national security advisor — who on May 30 told a crowd of QAnon believers in Dallas that there is “no reason” why the kind of military coup that seized control in Myanmar can’t happen here, adding, “It should happen here.” He too has tried to walk back that off-the-cuff remark. But he did say it. How is that for honoring the oath he once took to support and defend the Constitution?

In 1935, Sinclair Lewis published a novel about the election of a fascist American president with the ironic title “It Can’t Happen Here.” Yes, it can happen here, and we need to make sure it doesn’t.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.

