Community Viewpoint: Can it happen here?

It was bad enough when Greene likened mask mandates to the yellow-star mandate Nazi Germany imposed on Jews during the Holocaust. It took some public pressure, but the GOP leadership finally denounced her false analogy as “reprehensible” and “appalling.” Not one to be deterred, she soon doubled down with another ahistorical Nazi parallel. Just as Hitler came to power through a “National Socialist Party,” the Democrats, she charged, are now a “National Socialist Party.”

The National Socialist Party of the Third Reich, historians will tell you, was anything but socialist. Greene’s remarks have been ridiculed and dismissed as overblown and ridiculous. Deservedly so. But there is a parallel here that we dare not dismiss. Hitler did whip up popular support by demonizing and blaming the Jews for Germany’s problems. But his pretext for seizing total control of Germany was the burning of the Reichstag, the parliament building. He blamed it on the communists. Hitler and his followers held that up as evidence that the situation was too dire for democracy. Only a strong authoritarian leader could save Germany! The parallel should be obvious. Greene speaks for Republican demagogues seeking to undermine our faith in democracy. They would have us believe only a strong authoritarian leader — a Donald Trump — can save us from the Democratic socialists.