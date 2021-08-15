Community Viewpoint: Engineers succeed in Lynchburg region

Engineering is a lucrative profession in the Lynchburg region, with an average salary of $96,700 annually, according to research from the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Entry-level workers in the engineering field make an average of $62,300, and more experienced professionals in the market can make $113,900. Most professionals in the field, 79.1%, hold either a four-year college degree or a master’s degree in an engineering-related specialty.

The top skill gaps in the engineering field within the Lynchburg MSA include Manufacturing, Modeling Software, Autodesk Revit, and Technical Writing. Similarly, some certification skills, including Engineer in Training (EIT), and CISCO Certified Network Associate (CCNA), all have a greater number of available openings than candidates at the present time. Additionally, industrial engineers, with a high average annual salary of $101,100, have the highest occupational gap out of electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering occupations.