Community Viewpoint: Engineers succeed in Lynchburg region

Engineering is a lucrative profession in the Lynchburg region, with an average salary of $96,700 annually, according to research from the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Entry-level workers in the engineering field make an average of $62,300, and more experienced professionals in the market can make $113,900. Most professionals in the field, 79.1%, hold either a four-year college degree or a master’s degree in an engineering-related specialty.
The top skill gaps in the engineering field within the Lynchburg MSA include Manufacturing, Modeling Software, Autodesk Revit, and Technical Writing. Similarly, some certification skills, including Engineer in Training (EIT), and CISCO Certified Network Associate (CCNA), all have a greater number of available openings than candidates at the present time. Additionally, industrial engineers, with a high average annual salary of $101,100, have the highest occupational gap out of electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering occupations.
These factors prove the argument made last fall by Stephen Moret, President & CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), when he spoke to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance about re-tooling different workers to adapt to fields that are in short supply of necessary talent. A recent economic analysis also shows that the retirement of Baby Boomers from the workforce is driving an estimated 3.5 million manufacturing openings across the United States, millions of which may go unfulfilled due to a lack of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills among potential applicants.
Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) is a strong asset in the region helping to fill the gap by offering training programs including certificates in machine shop, engineering and a career services certificate in welding. The XLR8-STEM Academy on the campus of CVCC offers programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for high school juniors and seniors within the region. The program offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology, health science, and cyber security.
Fortunately, established and new engineering firms, such as Lynchburg-based Accupoint Surveying & Design, LLC, led by Amy Igarta-Seipp, the company’s principal engineer, and Fred Edward Williman, its principal surveyor, are filling the need for professional engineering services. Williman founded Accupoint in July 2015 and has extensive surveying experience throughout the Commonwealth, while Seipp has been making waves as a female pioneer in an often male-dominated field. In fact, across the Lynchburg region, 86.1% of professionals in the engineering field are male, while only 13.9% are female.
The architecture & engineering firm Wiley & Wilson has also made an impact by bringing jobs to the Lynchburg region through various projects. The firm’s achievements locally, include upgrades to the Abert Water Treatment Plant, the Bedford Area Welcome Center, the Burton Creek Interceptor Sewer, and Liberty University’s Center for Medical & Health Sciences nestled atop the Southern edge of Candlers Mountain.
Hurt & Proffitt, established in 1973, is a full-service employee-owned engineering and surveying firm providing a comprehensive array of services. The company employs 130 people and provides civil engineering, surveying, land development, geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and construction testing and inspection services.
Another regional leader, BWX Technologies, Inc, has been engineering critical components for nuclear power plants continuously for over five decades. The Lynchburg-based nuclear components supplier is best known for its replacement steam generator designs as well as safety and balance of plant heat exchangers, feedwater heaters, pressurizers, and reactor vessels.
As previously reported by The News & Advance, BWX Technologies is working on a nearly $20 million contract with NASA to develop a nuclear-propelled rocket that could help to send the very first astronaut to the red planet, Mars. The need for engineering talent in the Lynchburg region goes beyond commercial development and into the realm of scientific innovation.
Not to be outdone, French-based nuclear equipment, fuel, & safety systems giant Framatome recently moved their North American headquarters from Charlotte to Lynchburg in 2018, which was made possible due to a partnership between VEDP, The City of Lynchburg, and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.
In a recent company article, Jordan Golder, a principal engineer at Framatome’s North American headquarters in Lynchburg, developed four new innovative tooling deployments that made a substantial difference for the company’s utility customers.
Additional opportunities exist for those in the engineering field to lend their talents to firms that specialize in other sectors. In March 2021, Belvac announced plans to acquire an additional facility in Bedford County investing over $3 million dollars and adding 50 jobs. The company currently operates a can beverage equipment production facility in Lynchburg. They currently have eight openings in engineering, including electrical and mechanical positions.
That’s the kind of opportunity that the Lynchburg region holds for people with the skills and education to solve even the biggest of challenges.
James Black specializes in communications for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.