Community Viewpoint: In defense of General Milley

Stuff and nonsense! The opposite of “woke” is to be oblivious or insensate. To my mind, that describes the state of the conservatives railing against CRT. I’m reminded of what those discomfited by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s were wont to say: “Our colored” — the polite term back then — “were perfectly happy until these outside agitators got to them.” No, they were not happy. And they are unhappy still.

I am further reminded of the paranoid people who used to worry that fluoridated water might be a communist plot to weaken our minds. Now such people are decrying CRT as a communist plot to indoctrinate our children and to exacerbate division within our society. The supposed evidence for that is twofold: The leading proponent of CRT, law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, is a self-described Marxist, and CRT does focus on class divisions within our society. What some don’t understand is that to be an academic Marxist is not to be a communist. Communism is an imperfect, totalitarian application of the political theories of Marx and Lenin. Academic Marxists merely believe our history, politics, and artistic expression can best be understood in terms of socioeconomic class competition and conflict. And anyone who believes America to be a classless society is living in the apocryphal Never-Never Land of American Exceptionalism.