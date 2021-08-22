Community Viewpoint: Parallels between Kabul, Saigon

In the words of the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” For those of us of a certain age, the fall of Afghanistan evokes painful memories of the fall of Saigon. There are some differences, of course. The Republic of Vietnam lasted for two years after the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Some units of South Vietnam’s army did stand and fight. But leaving aside the larger issues of why we never should have intervened in Vietnam in the first place, it was hard to watch America fall flat on the world stage back then. It is hard again.

I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1965 — the year that marked the beginning of our direct combat role in Vietnam. I came back in as an officer in 1975, the year Saigon fell. I was going through the Marine Officer Basic School on April 30, the date when a North Vietnamese tank broke through the fence to South Vietnam’s Presidential Palace. Only a few days later, all of us newly minted lieutenants were ordered to assemble in the Hawkins Room, a bar in O’Bannon Hall, the Basic School’s BOQ complex.

We’d been cordially commanded to report to the Hawkins Room before, but it had usually been for a mandatory happy hour. The Corps felt it was important to get to know your fellow officers. I was a stick-in-the-mud in those days. I looked with disdain on one of the camaraderie-building customs of the Hawkins Room — “Dead Bug.”