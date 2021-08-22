Community Viewpoint: Parallels between Kabul, Saigon

In the words of the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” For those of us of a certain age, the fall of Afghanistan evokes painful memories of the fall of Saigon. There are some differences, of course. The Republic of Vietnam lasted for two years after the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Some units of South Vietnam’s army did stand and fight. But leaving aside the larger issues of why we never should have intervened in Vietnam in the first place, it was hard to watch America fall flat on the world stage back then. It is hard again.
I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1965 — the year that marked the beginning of our direct combat role in Vietnam. I came back in as an officer in 1975, the year Saigon fell. I was going through the Marine Officer Basic School on April 30, the date when a North Vietnamese tank broke through the fence to South Vietnam’s Presidential Palace. Only a few days later, all of us newly minted lieutenants were ordered to assemble in the Hawkins Room, a bar in O’Bannon Hall, the Basic School’s BOQ complex.
We’d been cordially commanded to report to the Hawkins Room before, but it had usually been for a mandatory happy hour. The Corps felt it was important to get to know your fellow officers. I was a stick-in-the-mud in those days. I looked with disdain on one of the camaraderie-building customs of the Hawkins Room — “Dead Bug.”
Suddenly, someone would shout out, “Dead bug!” Everyone would immediately drop to the floor on their backs with their arms and legs up and pointed to the ceiling. The last lieutenant to assume the dead-bug position then had to buy a round of drinks for his group.
But alcohol-fueled fun and games, we soon learned, was not the order of the day on this occasion. We entered to find our company commander, a major, standing at the bar flanked by six South Vietnamese exchange officers who had been going through the Basic School with us. They had suddenly become men without a country.
Calling us to attention, the major explained that, given recent events, our Vietnamese allies would be leaving us. He didn’t say where they were going. I don’t recall his exact words. I do recall that his speech was succinct. He said something on the order of our joining him in wishing our allies well. And then he said, “Dismissed!”
We all filed out, and that was that. The war in which I had served, and which America had bowed out of in 1973, was finally over. And here I was back on active duty as an officer.
I suspect this same “farewell — lots of luck” scene is being played out again at professional military schools. We gave the Afghan security forces the equipment and training to secure their country against Islamic extremism. We couldn’t give them the will to fight. That they had to find within themselves.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.
