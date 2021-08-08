Community Viewpoint: Respectful, reasoned political discourse?

Call me an aging Victorian. I am about to channel Queen Victoria: “We are not amused” by the current level of political discourse.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calls Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” for tweeting that “the threat of bringing back masks is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to live in a perpetual pandemic state.” McCarthy jokes (?) that when he gets Pelosi’s job he’ll find it hard not to hit her with the speaker’s gavel.
Fox News troll Tucker Carlson calls Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley a “pig” and “stupid” for not banning any discussion of critical race theory in the Armed Forces.
Is body shaming okay now? Tucker Carlson doesn’t impress me as svelte. Carlson is 52, Milley 63. Give Carlson 10 years, and I would bet he’ll fit the same physical profile as Milley. As for intelligence, I would put Milley’s Princeton B.A., Columbia M.A., and Naval War College M.A. up against Carlson’s Trinity College B.A. any day. A high level of formal education is not a guarantee of high IQ, of course. But Milley is far from stupid. Resorting to name calling, on the other hand, is an indication of ignorance and emotional immaturity.
And the suggestion that government officials of any political persuasion would welcome a “perpetual pandemic state” is sheer demagoguery and not mature, reasoned discourse. Remember when we expected our political leaders to behave like mature, responsible adults? I do.
I also remember when we expected prominent pundits to display a sense of common decency and decorum. Fox’s Laura Ingraham was crass enough to ridicule the four Capitol police officers who testified to the terror and trauma they suffered during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ingraham nominated them for mock academy awards for melodrama. I’m nominating her for the position of Wicked Witch of the Airwaves.
Make no mistake about it: The one to blame for coarsening our political rhetoric is Donald Trump. He raised name calling and ad hominem attacks to the level of art. I used to think Trump was a pathological liar. Now I suspect he is outright delusional. It was not a “loving crowd” that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and the Capitol Police did not usher them in.
To top it all off, Tucker Carlson was broadcasting last week from Hungary, an autocratic far-right state ruled by a Trump admirer. I’m hardly the first to charge the GOP with wanting to model America after Hungary. They are doing all in their power to promote an Orwellian counternarrative about Jan. 6 and to discredit the House investigation of it.
Nancy Pelosi’s “moron” comment notwithstanding, she deserves due credit for trying to get to the bottom of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s where she’ll find Donald Trump. From where I stand, it appears Democrats are holding the moral high ground, while Republicans are marshalling the forces of ignorance. Our democracy is at stake.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.
