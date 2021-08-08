Community Viewpoint: Respectful, reasoned political discourse?

I also remember when we expected prominent pundits to display a sense of common decency and decorum. Fox’s Laura Ingraham was crass enough to ridicule the four Capitol police officers who testified to the terror and trauma they suffered during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ingraham nominated them for mock academy awards for melodrama. I’m nominating her for the position of Wicked Witch of the Airwaves.

Make no mistake about it: The one to blame for coarsening our political rhetoric is Donald Trump. He raised name calling and ad hominem attacks to the level of art. I used to think Trump was a pathological liar. Now I suspect he is outright delusional. It was not a “loving crowd” that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and the Capitol Police did not usher them in.

To top it all off, Tucker Carlson was broadcasting last week from Hungary, an autocratic far-right state ruled by a Trump admirer. I’m hardly the first to charge the GOP with wanting to model America after Hungary. They are doing all in their power to promote an Orwellian counternarrative about Jan. 6 and to discredit the House investigation of it.

Nancy Pelosi’s “moron” comment notwithstanding, she deserves due credit for trying to get to the bottom of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s where she’ll find Donald Trump. From where I stand, it appears Democrats are holding the moral high ground, while Republicans are marshalling the forces of ignorance. Our democracy is at stake.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.