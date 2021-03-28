Community Viewpoint: The elusiveness of equality

Religious freedom, now there’s an oxymoron. When the religious zealots of their day burned “witches” at the stake or stoned or drowned them they were not prosecuted. What happened to the rights of those they didn’t agree with, the so-called witches? Today, gays can’t have their weddings blessed by the Catholic Church and many churches turn away members of the LGBTQ community. As a transwoman, I would not be allowed to attend or teach at many Christian universities despite the fact I consider myself a Christian. I’m reminded of a verse in Matthew my fellow Christians often forget: “…Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

Blacks, Asians and women can’t change the way they were born, and neither can those in the LGBTQ community. Isn’t it time we refer to men as mankind (which includes men, women and children regardless of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual identity or preference)?. The LGBTQ community wants to enjoy the same freedoms as a cis-gendered individual or couple.

Transwomen are not going to rape your daughter in the locker room. If I had a daughter, I would worry more about the guys in school than the transgendered student. I urge all senators to come together and pass the Act and stop hiding behind the religious freedom excuse.

As a child, I recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in school. The last line of the pledge states, “With liberty and justice for all.” Let’s make 2021 a year where all men are created equal and there is liberty and justice for all. That’s what equality is about. That’s what this nation should be about.

Gabriella Michele Bedsworth lives in Lynchburg.