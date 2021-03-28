Community Viewpoint: The elusiveness of equality

Equality always has been elusive for many Americans.
Our Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The preamble states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Ever wonder what that means? Growing up, I was under the impression the word “men” was talking about mankind, all people — men and women — but my assumption was wrong. What it referred to were white men. Enslaved people didn’t have a vote and concerning Congressional representation, they were counted as 3/5th of a person. Likewise women were prohibited from voting.
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which decreed all enslaved individuals within the rebellious states are free. On Nov. 19, 1863, he reminded us in his Gettysburg Address, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” After the Civil War, that vision was embodied in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, which formally ended slavery, guaranteed all persons the “equal protection of the laws,” and gave African American men the right to vote.
It was almost another 60 years before women were given the right to vote (19th Amendment, ratified Aug. 19, 1920). In 1924, Congress extended citizenship to all Native Americans, but their right to vote was left up to the states. It wasn’t until 1974 all states allowed them the vote.
The recent rash of crimes against Asians had me thinking about some of the abuses they endured during the past 139 years. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was passed May 6, 1882. It prohibited Chinese immigration. In 1943, they could immigrate with restrictions and become naturalized Americans.
The Immigration Act of 1924 ended immigration for all but a few Japanese. In 1952, the Senate and House passed the McCarran-Walter Act which ended the immigration ban and allowed Japanese immigrants to become naturalized U.S. citizens. During World War II, an estimated 120,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals residing in the United States were forcibly interned in 10 camps across the U.S. The internment was a system of legalized racial oppression and was based on race or ancestry rather than the activities of the interned.
I remember the protests in the 1960s when Blacks demanded eliminating the Jim Crow laws that essentially blocked them from voting. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 gave them that right. Today conservatives/Republicans are trying to make it harder for Blacks to vote.
On March 22, 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment, which prohibits discrimination based on gender, was placed before state legislators. It never received the needed 38 votes (during the allotted time) to be adopted into law. The ERA was supposed to, among other things, ensure employers pay a woman the same amount as a man for the same job. That was almost 50 years ago and today, on average, women still make less than a man.
Sexism or gender bias is just as prevalent today. One only needs to look at the men’s and woman’s March Madness situation. The women’s weight room, hotel, meals and COVID-19 testing procedures were inferior to those of the men athletes.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was killed. His death was televised and the demand for justice was heard around the world. The Black Lives Matter movement reminded us all men are NOT created equal. Blacks aren’t looking for special treatment, just treat them the same as you would treat a white person.
Later this year, the Senate will be debating H.R.5-117th Congress (2021-2022): Equality Act. The act gives those in the LGBTQ community rights other individuals have struggled to obtain since the birth of our nation. Conservative and religious leaders are against the Act and are fearmongering by stating, granting the LGBTQ community our unalienable rights will put the public at risk, and the Act goes against their right to religious freedom.
Religious freedom, now there’s an oxymoron. When the religious zealots of their day burned “witches” at the stake or stoned or drowned them they were not prosecuted. What happened to the rights of those they didn’t agree with, the so-called witches? Today, gays can’t have their weddings blessed by the Catholic Church and many churches turn away members of the LGBTQ community. As a transwoman, I would not be allowed to attend or teach at many Christian universities despite the fact I consider myself a Christian. I’m reminded of a verse in Matthew my fellow Christians often forget: “…Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”
Blacks, Asians and women can’t change the way they were born, and neither can those in the LGBTQ community. Isn’t it time we refer to men as mankind (which includes men, women and children regardless of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual identity or preference)?. The LGBTQ community wants to enjoy the same freedoms as a cis-gendered individual or couple.
Transwomen are not going to rape your daughter in the locker room. If I had a daughter, I would worry more about the guys in school than the transgendered student. I urge all senators to come together and pass the Act and stop hiding behind the religious freedom excuse.
As a child, I recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in school. The last line of the pledge states, “With liberty and justice for all.” Let’s make 2021 a year where all men are created equal and there is liberty and justice for all. That’s what equality is about. That’s what this nation should be about.
Gabriella Michele Bedsworth lives in Lynchburg.