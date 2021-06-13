Community Viewpoint: Today's GOP echoes terrible history

At the Sachsenhausen Camp near Berlin we saw concrete ditches that drained away the blood of prisoners who were lined up in front of a concrete wall that had evenly spaced slots for the guards’ guns. The prisoners were systematically shot in the back of the head at point-blank range. Their blood washed down the hill away from the camp, and their bodies were buried in mass graves. The camp slogan was wrought in iron on the gates: “Arbeit Macht Frei; work makes freedom.” Innocent enough, isn’t it?

We have visited the American Cemetery at Normandy several times. I will admit to sobbing as I walked among the graves of Americans who died defending the world from the Nazis. Many of the markers were in the shape of the Star of David, indicating that a Jewish person gave his life for America, and the names on the markers indicated multiple races, ethnicities and immigrant backgrounds — Donald Trump’s “others.”

Donald Trump, [U.S. Rep.] Matt Gaetz, and [U.S. Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene may not know enough about history and Nazism to fully understand what they are espousing. And then again, they may know exactly what they are doing. Demonization of “the other” has worked before, and it will work again if ordinary people like you and me support the innocent-sounding slogan “America First” or just look the other way. If you are willing to ignore what is going on in today’s Republican Party, I am afraid that you may be just as willing to ignore the odor of burning flesh — as long as it emanates from the bodies of “others.”

Nancy Tyree lives in Lynch Station.