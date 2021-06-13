Community Viewpoint: Today's GOP echoes terrible history

I wish to thank Major Palm for his letter of June 6 [Community Viewpoint, “Can it happen here? Yes, it can”], and I hope area Republicans are paying close attention to what their party now represents. A history lesson is in order. Adolf Hitler gained power in Germany by blaming the German people’s ills on foreigners, homosexuals, and Jews. Hitler’s hatred of “the other” came cloaked in the pretense of patriotism, delivered in long speeches filled with harangue and bluster, just exactly like Donald Trump’s “America First.”
I am not afraid to say it: Trump’s Republican Party has many parallels with the National Socialist Party of Germany — the Nazis. Trump and his followers will willingly admit that they are no longer the party of Ronald Reagan and traditional Republican values. They just say they are the party of Donald Trump, and I would suggest that you think very hard about what that means. That means only white people of European ancestry are “real” Americans and that everything possible will be done to prevent others from voting and, in the actual words of Trump loyalists, “replacing” them. How much worse could this get? History has the answer.
A few years ago, my whole family visited the Nazi concentration camps at Dachau and Sachsenhausen. At Dachau we saw the shower-like nozzles for spewing down poisonous gas. Before it was liberated by American soldiers, more than 40,000 Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, Freemasons, and political prisoners died there. We saw the ovens in which their bodies were burned. All of this transpired right next to the neat little town of Dachau, where the locals smelled burning flesh and brushed away the human ashes from their gardens but did nothing.
At the Sachsenhausen Camp near Berlin we saw concrete ditches that drained away the blood of prisoners who were lined up in front of a concrete wall that had evenly spaced slots for the guards’ guns. The prisoners were systematically shot in the back of the head at point-blank range. Their blood washed down the hill away from the camp, and their bodies were buried in mass graves. The camp slogan was wrought in iron on the gates: “Arbeit Macht Frei; work makes freedom.” Innocent enough, isn’t it?
We have visited the American Cemetery at Normandy several times. I will admit to sobbing as I walked among the graves of Americans who died defending the world from the Nazis. Many of the markers were in the shape of the Star of David, indicating that a Jewish person gave his life for America, and the names on the markers indicated multiple races, ethnicities and immigrant backgrounds — Donald Trump’s “others.”
Donald Trump, [U.S. Rep.] Matt Gaetz, and [U.S. Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene may not know enough about history and Nazism to fully understand what they are espousing. And then again, they may know exactly what they are doing. Demonization of “the other” has worked before, and it will work again if ordinary people like you and me support the innocent-sounding slogan “America First” or just look the other way. If you are willing to ignore what is going on in today’s Republican Party, I am afraid that you may be just as willing to ignore the odor of burning flesh — as long as it emanates from the bodies of “others.”
Nancy Tyree lives in Lynch Station.