Community Viewpoint: Abolishing the Electoral College is a terrible idea

In his recent article, “So What Happens Now?” Leonard Pitts, wrote, “And by all means, abolish the Electoral College.” Right on cue, H.J. Res. 14 was introduced in the House by Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, on Jan. 11. It states: “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to abolish the electoral college and to provide for the direct election of the President and Vice President of the United States.”
This effort is driven by the belief that because the Electoral College was established 234 years ago, the reasons for its establishment no longer exist. Proponents of this idea believe the president should be selected on the basis of the popular nationwide vote. Opponents of the Electoral College like to point out that twice in the past 20 years, the candidate that received the most total votes lost the election — Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Although the idea has superficial appeal, a closer look reveals it is critically flawed. Let me explain why, beginning with a quick review of the guidelines for the Electoral College.
Every state is allocated a number of electoral votes equal to the number of senators and representatives in its U.S. congressional delegation — two votes for its senators in the U.S. Senate plus a number of votes equal to the number of its congressional districts. The latter votes are based upon a state’s population; the former, the ones associated with a state’s senators, are not. Based upon this latter criteria, the number of electors for each state is two, just as in the Senate. This is what opponents of the Electoral College find so objectionable. “Why should a sparsely populated state like North Dakota receive the same number of electors (those based upon the number of a state’s Senators) as a state like California, with a population fifty times greater?” they ask.
These people might point to the 2020 presidential election to illustrate their grievance. In California, Biden received 11,110,250 votes and Trump received 6,006,429. In North Dakota, on the other hand, Trump beat Biden, 235,595 to 114,902. Nevertheless, despite the fact that Biden won the combined votes of these two states by almost five million votes, based upon the Senate-related electors, Biden and Trump both were granted two electors, because each of them won one of these states.
The framers of the Constitution realized the production of many essential products would, by necessity, take place in rural areas and these areas would naturally be far less densely populated than cities. They wanted to make sure that the citizens living in these rural areas were properly represented in the federal government. After all, when the votes were counted, it certainly would not be right for the desires of the people that produced almost all of the food, and many other vitally necessary products, enjoyed by city dwellers, to be ignored because the occupations they chose required them to live in rural areas.
The most grown and consumed crop in the world today — wheat — accounts for more than all other crops combined. Wheat is milled to produce flour which is used to make a variety of products around the world including bread, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, cereals, crackers, pasta and flour tortillas.
Wheat is used for cattle, poultry, and other livestock feed. It forms the base for three popular alcoholic drinks: whiskey, vodka and beer.
The three top wheat- producing states are Kansas, North Dakota and Montana. The land area of those three states is about 300,000 square miles, and their combined population is less than five million.
By comparison, New York City has a population of about 8.4 million and an area of about 302 square miles, about 1/1,000th of these three states. The inhabitants of New York City owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the farmers who produce this wheat, and it would be unconscionable to ignore the votes these patriots cast in a presidential election — which would be exactly what would happen if the opponents of the Electoral College had their way.
Wheat is hardly the only product provided by workers in states with relatively small populations. Wood is an essential product in virtually all of the residences of city dwellers.
Five of the 10 leading timber producing states, with a combined area of more than 450,000 square miles — almost 15% of the entire area of the continental U.S. — are in the bottom 15 states in regards to population. The total population of these five states is still less than that of New York City.
Another essential product is petroleum. North Dakota, with a population of about 750,000 people, is the second largest producer of crude oil, behind only Texas. Minnesota, with a population of under six million, produces the great bulk of iron ore in the U.S., which is the primary ingredient in steel.
Similar illustrations could be given for many important products. Thus, large states with relatively small populations are essential providers of at least four essential products for all Americans — wheat, timber, petroleum and iron.
It is well-known that people in urban areas tend to vote heavily for Democrats.
In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton received more than 60% of the vote in eight of the 20 largest cities in the U.S., including the top three, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
If the president was selected on the basis of the total popular vote, rather than the Electoral College, the votes cast only in New York City and Los Angeles would therefore have more influence than those cast by the entire population of the 10 least populated states in the United States!
If the President was selected on the basis of total nationwide vote, the votes of the hard-working people in these states, who produce so many essential products, would become all but irrelevant.
It must not be overlooked that not only are the vast majority of essential natural products produced in rural areas, but virtually none of these products are produced in urban areas.
In the end, the idea the president should be chosen on the basis of the total popular vote is driven by power-hungry Democrats to marginalize their opponents by any means they can dream up, no matter how unrighteous and unconstitutional the idea may be.
Stephen Bartholomew lives in Lynchburg.