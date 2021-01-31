Community Viewpoint: Abolishing the Electoral College is a terrible idea

In his recent article, “So What Happens Now?” Leonard Pitts, wrote, “And by all means, abolish the Electoral College.” Right on cue, H.J. Res. 14 was introduced in the House by Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, on Jan. 11. It states: “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to abolish the electoral college and to provide for the direct election of the President and Vice President of the United States.”

This effort is driven by the belief that because the Electoral College was established 234 years ago, the reasons for its establishment no longer exist. Proponents of this idea believe the president should be selected on the basis of the popular nationwide vote. Opponents of the Electoral College like to point out that twice in the past 20 years, the candidate that received the most total votes lost the election — Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Although the idea has superficial appeal, a closer look reveals it is critically flawed. Let me explain why, beginning with a quick review of the guidelines for the Electoral College.