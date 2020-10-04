Community Viewpoint: Black Men for Trump makes a lot of sense

4. Led the effort to free thousands of people who were sentenced to long prison sentences for small crimes, many of which were first time offenses. 91% of those released were Black, and much of the sentencing ties back to a 1994 crime bill Joe Biden signed on to.

5. Reduced regulation, bringing much needed relief from government burdens to the small businesses sector, thus helping innovative and agile companies compete with the stale mega corporations.

While “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t Black” Joe Biden believes he is entitled to every Black vote, Donald Trump has been working for their votes. It is time to stop giving Joe Biden and the Democrat Party a pass on their low view of the people, and not just Black people. They believe we all owe them the reins of power in this nation because only they are capable of making wise decisions for the masses. That is why since the 2016 election they have worked tirelessly to undo that election. Power belongs to them and them only. They don’t particularly hate Trump; he is just sitting where they “belong” and in the way of bringing all their “good” to America. Democrats think and operate in class terms. That is their M.O. The thought of human equality is not within their thinking. Their policy actions and never-filled promises demonstrate that clearly.