Community viewpoint: Climate Change – What Can We Do?

By Susan Wyatt
Many of us are concerned about the issue of climate change and its long-term effects on our children and grandchildren but wonder what we can do about it.
There are a few things we can do as individuals to reduce fossil fuel usage, such as lowering the thermostat in the winter and raising it in the summer, combining errands or taking public transportation.
These types of individual actions are important, but collective action through the government is required to have a significant impact on reducing warming in the future.
What can we as individuals do to propel our politicians to act? One of the most important things we can do is vote. Hopefully, we all did that in November and will continue to do so in upcoming elections.
But what else can we do? One of the most important actions we can take is to inform our representatives in various levels of government that we care about climate change and want them to do something about it.
Even local and state governments can reduce the amount of fossil fuel they use through their purchasing power, so it is important to make our wishes known to them.
Even more critical is to let our representatives in Congress know where we stand.
For those of us who live in Lynchburg, our representative in Congress is Ben Cline. Rep. Cline will only be willing to put a priority on finding solutions to the climate change crisis if he is persuaded it is important to his constituents. The only way he will know that is if we contact him and tell him.
Some may think he is focused on other issues and is not interested, so why bother? But he will care if he knows we care, and there are bipartisan solutions to address climate change being discussed in Congress.
For example, one of the most promising bipartisan proposals is a bill that already has been introduced, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). It has bipartisan appeal because it uses economics to level the playing field between fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.
Contacting Rep. Cline and telling him we care about climate change will encourage him to seek information about approaches such as H.R. 763 and consider endorsement. How can you contact Repr. Cline?
You can always write him a letter. But an easier and faster approach is to go to his website where he lists his contact information. You can call the number for his office listed on the website and leave a message, or he has a process set up on his website for sending him an email message.
He has expressed interest in knowing what his constituents care about and I encourage each and everyone of you to take a few minutes to tell him the climate change issue is important to you.
Susan Wyatt lives in Lynchburg.
