Community viewpoint: Climate Change – What Can We Do?

By Susan Wyatt

Many of us are concerned about the issue of climate change and its long-term effects on our children and grandchildren but wonder what we can do about it.

There are a few things we can do as individuals to reduce fossil fuel usage, such as lowering the thermostat in the winter and raising it in the summer, combining errands or taking public transportation.

These types of individual actions are important, but collective action through the government is required to have a significant impact on reducing warming in the future.

What can we as individuals do to propel our politicians to act? One of the most important things we can do is vote. Hopefully, we all did that in November and will continue to do so in upcoming elections.

But what else can we do? One of the most important actions we can take is to inform our representatives in various levels of government that we care about climate change and want them to do something about it.

Even local and state governments can reduce the amount of fossil fuel they use through their purchasing power, so it is important to make our wishes known to them.

Even more critical is to let our representatives in Congress know where we stand.