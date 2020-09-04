Community Viewpoint: Don't let your COVID-19 guard down

bY Dr. Moira Rafferty
In the 3½ months between March 22 and July 13, about 500 people in Central Virginia tested positive for the respiratory virus COVID-19. In the 2 ½ weeks between July 14 and July 31, that number has risen to 1,032 cases. In other words, the number of infections in the area which occurred in 3½ months has doubled in just over two weeks.
The number of people hospitalized has risen significantly as well, and 10 people have died (numbers per Virginia Department of Health website). Another way to look at the situation is using the Harvard Global Health Institute map, which shows that based on our population, Lynchburg’s current number of daily cases puts us in their “orange” zone which indicates “accelerated community spread.”
All of this means the virus is spreading much more quickly here in our area than it has before and this is extremely serious. As a primary care doctor, I talk to people every day about the pandemic. It’s so important for people to be aware of the real risks we are facing right now and it’s more important than ever for people in our area to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus. Crucial measures include wearing masks or face coverings, keeping a physical distance of 6 feet from others not in your household, washing or sanitizing hands frequently and limiting gatherings.
A lot of people wonder why everyone needs to follow these guidelines, even people who are young and healthy, and people who are not at high risk? There are several important reasons.
First, a lot of people all around you are at high risk of becoming seriously ill, needing to be on a ventilator or dying if they get COVID-19. Very often, you won’t know that a person near you has a condition making them more vulnerable, which is why you need to be careful all the time. Examples of people who are at high risk include people with diabetes, people who have or had cancer, people who are 60 or older, people who are obese, people who are pregnant, people who have heart or lung disease and people who have suppressed immune systems. Everyone knows people with some of these risk factors.
Second, we all need to use precautions because it is so important not to expose people to the virus who live with or care for persons at high risk. If they are exposed, they may then give the virus to the high risk persons in their home, or in the hospital, medical office or nursing home where they work. We know for sure that a person can infect someone else even when they are not having any symptoms themselves or don’t know they are infected.
Third, we all need to take precautions because even young and healthy people who get COVID-19 can become critically ill and die, require a ventilator to breathe or have strokes. We are finding now that even very healthy young people can have long lasting distressing symptoms after having COVID-19, such as shortness of breath or fatigue. The risk for serious complications in young people is low, but it is not zero.
Since we’ve been in Phase 3, a less restrictive phase of the pandemic guidelines, many of us are getting out and about a lot more than we were a few months ago. However, since the cases are now increasing rapidly in the Lynchburg area, we are actually at greater risk for infection now even though restrictions have been relaxed.
So we can’t let our guards down. We need to do things very safely and really follow the prevention guidelines, in particular when we are outside of our own households.
In addition to the masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hands often and physically distancing 6 feet whenever possible (including when outside), we also need to limit the numbers of people at gatherings, gather only in safe ways and with great care (outside whenever possible), disinfect frequently used surfaces often and to be very careful about where and how we travel, shop, eat with others, and socialize. If we get sick or are exposed to the virus, we need to strictly follow the guidelines on the CDC website which tell in detail how to keep from infecting others and what to do.
The COVID-19 pandemic is terrible and is affecting all of us in every aspect of our lives. The shortest path to getting back to “normal” is for all of us to be all-in doing everything we can do to prevent the infection from spreading. The better we do this, the more quickly we will be able to get the pandemic under control here in Central Virginia.
What each of us does matters to all. The risks of not doing a good job in slowing the spread of the virus are that COVID-19 cases will surge here for longer, that more of us will get sick and more will die, and that we increase the likelihood of needing to go backwards to more limitations and lockdowns to keep people safe.
By working together to keep as many people healthy as possible and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we also protect our businesses, stores, schools, restaurants, theaters, hospitals and all the institutions that make our community a great place to live. And most importantly, we protect our friends, coworkers, families, and neighbors — Central Virginia’s real treasures.
Dr. Moira Rafferty is a resident of Lynchburg.
