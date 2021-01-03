Community Viewpoint: Helping special needs students thrive

By Lloyd Tannenbaum

My purpose in writing is to share some insights concerning the article entitled “Report: Va. not meeting needs of special education students” that appeared in The News & Advance on Sunday, Dec. 20.

As a retired special education teacher and administrator, I have navigated the entire spectrum of the public and private special education world from interactions with parents of special needs students and teachers to superintendents on the local and state level.

There is no question that special education educators in the public and private sectors are committed to their students, working tirelessly to help each child achieve academic success, and social/emotional health.

Over decades of experience, I have learned that oversight and accountability are diminished when those responsible for implementing our laws and regulations are more distanced from the classroom.

If one were to make a side-by-side comparison of established benchmarks of quality such as graduation rates of minority students, SOL scores, or parent perceptions of their child’s school experience, one will find that, often, outcomes within the private special education establishment exceed those of our public schools.