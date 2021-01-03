Community Viewpoint: Helping special needs students thrive

By Lloyd Tannenbaum
My purpose in writing is to share some insights concerning the article entitled “Report: Va. not meeting needs of special education students” that appeared in The News & Advance on Sunday, Dec. 20.
As a retired special education teacher and administrator, I have navigated the entire spectrum of the public and private special education world from interactions with parents of special needs students and teachers to superintendents on the local and state level.
There is no question that special education educators in the public and private sectors are committed to their students, working tirelessly to help each child achieve academic success, and social/emotional health.
Over decades of experience, I have learned that oversight and accountability are diminished when those responsible for implementing our laws and regulations are more distanced from the classroom.
If one were to make a side-by-side comparison of established benchmarks of quality such as graduation rates of minority students, SOL scores, or parent perceptions of their child’s school experience, one will find that, often, outcomes within the private special education establishment exceed those of our public schools.
This is not meant to imply that our public school staff are not any less competent than those working in the private sector.
What it does underscore is that, typically, private sector training, resources, oversight, and accountability systems are in much closer proximity to a child’s classroom experience.
When existing public school resources are strategically targeted to do the same, desired outcomes will improve.
Re-designing how existing and future financial resources are spent to serve special needs students within their own schools will benefit all stakeholders.
While there always will be a place for the private sector on the continuum of care for students with special needs, when our public schools commit, or, one might say, [are] allowed to commit to the establishment of a specialized education system that empowers staff within or in very close proximity to the classroom, our special needs children will thrive beyond many people’s expectations.
Lloyd Tannenbaum, Ed. D., is the founding director of the Rivermont Schools in Lynchburg.