Community Viewpoint: LCS opening plan needs some more work

By Georgie Easter
I believe the proposed reopening plan for the Lynchburg City Schools is elitist (dare I say racist?) and unrealistic. For those who are wealthy enough to afford a full-time nanny or are stay/work at home parents, the plan may be only moderately inconvenient. For everyone else, it is a trainwreck.
The LCS plan seems to assume that children are merely miniature adults, subject to the same risks of catching and transmitting COVID-19. But they are not. Numerous studies have concluded that children under age 12 do not typically get the virus from other children or readily spread it to other children or adults.
A report from the British Columbia Ministry of Health (The American Prospect, June 2020) states: “There is no documented evidence of child-to-adult transmission. There are no documented cases of children bringing an infection into the home, from school or otherwise.” A French study found that when children do get the virus, it is typically traced to their parent(s).
Children need to learn. Parents need to earn. Reopening schemes that rely on a variable schedule of in-person and online instruction are inherently discriminatory. Children from low-income households who rely on the free breakfast and lunch programs at school are especially harmed; they need those meals every day, not just on the selected in-school days.
These same children may not have any or adequate online access and may therefore be getting only a fraction of the education they are entitled to and desperately need. Parents of all income levels who have to work to support their families are put in an impossible situation of risking their jobs to accommodate at-home schooling if in-person school is offered only certain days of the work week.
If indeed children under 12 have some kind of limited immunity and are also poor spreaders of COVID-19, do complicated social distancing rules, especially outdoors, make sense? What do you think our elementary and middle-school students are going to do the minute they are let out of school?
They are going to run around, jostle each other as children like to do, form clusters to laugh and talk, go to park playgrounds or each other’s homes to play — all without masks or social distancing!
So what’s the point of confining these children in masks and social distance “bubbles” for the 6 or 7-hour school day when they have another 5-6 waking hours with little or no restriction? (On the other hand, it does make sense for teachers and staff to mask and social distance around each other because adults pose more risk to each other than the students do.)
Children need to be back in school in as normal an environment as possible. Twenty-two European nations have opened their schools and “none have observed an increase in infections among children, parents or staff.” (JAMA, June 2020). The longer we wait to reopen our schools or circumscribe the opening with complex rules, the more likely we are to be creating a generation of fearful, intellectually stunted and emotionally stressed germaphobes rather than the healthy and vibrant adults we want them to become.
Easter lives in Lynchburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!