Community viewpoint: Let's learn from one another again

By Danny Givens
After a long and arduous political battle, perhaps now we can begin to heal the divide.
Polarization is nothing new to this country. We have seen far greater division and hostility in our past and have overcome. The Loyalists opposed the Patriots in our early beginnings and, a hundred years later, the Civil War resulted in the loss of 6% of the US population. Another hundred years later, McCarthyism sowed suspicion and distrust, and party fighting was rampant.
We can see this current polarization as a misfortune or we can see it as a boon and an opportunity to try to understand one another and, in the words of Jeff Salzman, “tease apart our fused, vague emotionally laden positions into clear ideas.”
Let’s challenge ourselves to take advantage of this opportunity with civility and kindness, something we all believe in, without rancor and demonization of others.
We illusively find our identities in tribalism, sloganization, political distinctions, ideologies, and dogma; and in our allegiances to groups, clans, and religions. Though this might partly offer group cohesion and meaning to our lives to some degree, it also can beget harsh divisive rhetoric and set us up for cyclical conflict. It has a way of dichotomizing our thinking and our relationships, forcing us into two camps — bad vs. good and us vs. them — where we focus exclusively on our differences rather than our commonalities.
Such group identification also seems to invite dualistic, either/or thinking rather than allowing one to see gradation, nuance and complexity in people and issues. This binary style of thinking feeds on opposition and fuels itself most when it creates enemies, thus blinding us to the good in others when they don’t hold our similar views.
Richard Rohr said, “Where we go from here will write the story of this chapter of history. I’m convinced that the root of our divisions can only be overcome by a unitive consciousness at every level: personal, relational, social, political, cultural, and spiritual.”
In other words, the solution is not found solely in politics and activism; we must dig deeper with patience with one another to see beyond our identities with religion, politics, and ideologies.
Let’s learn to deeply listen to one another, hold multiple perspectives with imagination, nuance our thinking, discover our most important commonalities and refrain from falling into the trap of “othering” those different from us, which only intensifies the division and hostility.
Let’s acquaint ourselves with the unfamiliar, make friends with people different from us — younger, older, of a different ethnicity, a different political orientation, a different social class or faith or faith-less tradition.
And mostly, let us be whole-heartedly curious about others and learn to understand their stories to discover who they are in all their complexity rather than placing one another in stereotyped boxes.
Finally, let’s learn to offer our communities a sense of place and home where we talk again and courageously lay bare what makes us human with all of our yearnings, insecurities, struggles, fears, and suffering and bring to light what connects rather than divides us.
Danny Givens owns Givens Books and lives in Lynchburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!