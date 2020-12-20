Community viewpoint: Let's learn from one another again

By Danny Givens

After a long and arduous political battle, perhaps now we can begin to heal the divide.

Polarization is nothing new to this country. We have seen far greater division and hostility in our past and have overcome. The Loyalists opposed the Patriots in our early beginnings and, a hundred years later, the Civil War resulted in the loss of 6% of the US population. Another hundred years later, McCarthyism sowed suspicion and distrust, and party fighting was rampant.

We can see this current polarization as a misfortune or we can see it as a boon and an opportunity to try to understand one another and, in the words of Jeff Salzman, “tease apart our fused, vague emotionally laden positions into clear ideas.”

Let’s challenge ourselves to take advantage of this opportunity with civility and kindness, something we all believe in, without rancor and demonization of others.