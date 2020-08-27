Community Viewpoint: Liability Lawsuits Could Cause Losses for Businesses, Hinder COVID-19 Recovery

Businesses from all industries and across the commonwealth have felt the extreme effects of COVID-19 and the necessary government measures to stop the spread. Supporting the business community during this time of need is not just crucial to bolstering the economy and supporting jobs, but it is critical to our country’s recovery.
Businesses are working tirelessly to remain open while taking necessary precautions to keep employees and customers safe from the virus. However, employers face an uphill battle because of the threat of lawsuits that exploit the legal uncertainty and frequent changes in best practices for stopping the spread of the virus. That is why the business community here in the Lynchburg region and across the country is calling on Congress to address liability reforms.
From the earliest cases of COVID-19, many businesses in Virginia were deemed essential, continuing their operations at the height of the pandemic to ensure the country’s greatest needs were met. Now, as we continue to better understand COVID-19 and businesses continue to serve their communities, the majority are doing their best to keep up with constantly changing government safety and health regulations.
It is becoming increasingly common for businesses to implement new procedures and invest in facility updates to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in their workplaces. We are seeing many businesses enforce mandatory mask and social distancing guidelines and conduct enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures at facilities. Some manufacturers, for example, are reconfiguring shop floors and installing plexiglass dividers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, the bottom line is no one truly can be sure how and where the virus is spreading, and businesses should not be held liable when they are making good faith efforts to arm their workplace against COVID-19. It especially is concerning because businesses that are critical to our COVID-19 recovery efforts — including manufacturers producing critical gear for frontline healthcare workers and those seeking to discover a vaccine — are also at risk of costly, unscrupulous lawsuits, which could severely interfere with our ability to fight — and ultimately end — the pandemic.
At a time when many businesses face immense financial uncertainty and strain, the impact of a potentially baseless but costly lawsuit tied to COVID-19 carries extensive implications, like hindering a business’s ability to hire and maintain employees, potentially robbing hardworking Americans of jobs amidst a national health and financial crisis.
Virginia’s businesses need a comprehensive federal response to liability threats. Fortunately, Congress already is working to address these major concerns through the Safe to Work Act. This legislation, closely mirroring policy recommendations from the National Association of Manufacturers, correctly aims to give businesses assurance that their “Good Samaritan” efforts will not be penalized with legal repercussions. Critically, these policy changes would insulate from liability those businesses that do their best to keep their employees safe, while still leaving room to punish those businesses that don’t do everything in their power to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19.
There is so much that remains uncertain at this time, and we all are trying our best to hold on to our livelihoods while fighting the pandemic. Congress must ensure an uncertain legal environment doesn’t hinder businesses’ ability to operate safely, effectively and essentially.
Megan Lucas is the chief executive officer and chief economic development officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.
