Community Viewpoint: Next time we might lose everything

By Nancy Tyree

Joe Biden is our president, even though, for a while our democracy was hanging by a thread. Democracy prevailed, but we have learned how fragile it really is.

Trump supporters storming the Capitol didn’t even try to hide their intention to kill Nancy Pelosi and even some Republicans like Mike Pence. They erected makeshift gallows complete with a noose. Since when is that acceptable to Republicans? Is this the Republican Party you’ve supported? The Capitol terrorists were the folks Trump clearly told to “stand down and stand by.” And stand by they did, just waiting for Trump’s signal to do his bidding — and yours, if you voted for him.

For whatever reason, if you have voted Republican in the past, I’m begging you not to do it again until Trump’s influence has been purged from the party. This is unless you are truly a white supremacist or are partial to tinpot dictators. I don’t believe most Republicans are either of these, but they continue to support Republican Trumpism anyhow. Why?