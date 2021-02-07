Community Viewpoint: Next time we might lose everything

By Nancy Tyree
Joe Biden is our president, even though, for a while our democracy was hanging by a thread. Democracy prevailed, but we have learned how fragile it really is.
Trump supporters storming the Capitol didn’t even try to hide their intention to kill Nancy Pelosi and even some Republicans like Mike Pence. They erected makeshift gallows complete with a noose. Since when is that acceptable to Republicans? Is this the Republican Party you’ve supported? The Capitol terrorists were the folks Trump clearly told to “stand down and stand by.” And stand by they did, just waiting for Trump’s signal to do his bidding — and yours, if you voted for him.
For whatever reason, if you have voted Republican in the past, I’m begging you not to do it again until Trump’s influence has been purged from the party. This is unless you are truly a white supremacist or are partial to tinpot dictators. I don’t believe most Republicans are either of these, but they continue to support Republican Trumpism anyhow. Why?
Some of us have a “genetic” connection to our party. Our birth families considered themselves either Democrats or Republicans and we just fell in line without question. I was certainly born into a Democratic family, but I also was taught to use reasoning and common sense. If the Democrats were going down the rabbit hole with an unhinged leader like Trump, I surely would have sense enough not to follow. If you can’t bring yourself to vote for a Democrat, for heaven’s sake, just write in the name of someone else you like. You can keep your name on the voter rolls without doing further damage.
We almost lost our country because so many people thought they were voting for the traditional conservative Republican values. Trump represented none of these. He was, and is, the closest thing to a fascist this country has seen on our own soil. Other well-meaning but misinformed Republican voters sold their souls believing the Democrats are waging a war on Christianity and even Christmas. As for abortion, Democrat or Republican, your best prevention is to make sure no one in your family needs one.
This is what voters need to do before the next election:
Look for fact-based news reporting. Some news channels are nothing more than opinion echo chambers. If you agree with everything you hear on these channels, you probably are being fed a line that will, for the monetary benefit of their sponsors, keep you coming back for more. You will learn nothing about the other side and, worse, you will be brainwashed into believing there is no other side.
Learn to distinguish between fact and opinion and between primary and secondary sources. An American writer once pointed out people always tell us who they are and we should believe them. As a primary source, or “straight from the horse’s mouth,” Trump told us in his own words who he is when he denigrated physically challenged people, prisoners of war, Gold Star families and the list goes on. Take him at his word, especially if you don’t want to believe news commentators with second-hand analyses. Trump is the primary source for his own morals and values. You need no further interpretation.
Consider the background, expertise, and potential biases of any source of information. When I was teaching my students to write reviews of nonfiction books, I had them research the author’s background, qualifications and possible prejudices. Anybody can write, say or tweet most anything these days with the internet making it infinitely more important to consider the validity of the source. I’ve had students tell me something was true because they read it on the internet. Right there we have the entrance to the rabbit hole that draws in QAnon believers.
Finally, educate yourself. Make sure you know the meaning of words such as “socialism,” “communism” and “fascism.” These terms are dangerously bandied about. President Biden is neither socialist nor communist, but the definition of “fascist” describes Donald Trump. You can check that out for yourself. If you are weak in civics, brush up to avoid looking foolish. Those whom the Republicans bitterly refer to as the “elite” are not snobs. They are the people who know things. They paid attention in civics class and always understood Vice President Pence could not change the results of an election.
I support the two-party system. We need both Republicans and Democrats to keep each other in check. I am asking voters to pay close attention to the issues and make sure they know what each party stands for today. Everything changes over time, and I’m quite sure my Republican friends did not intend to support people with face paint and animal horns beating down the Capitol police with their American flags. However, a vote for Trump did just that. Next time, we might well lose everything.
Nancy Tyree lives in Lynchburg.