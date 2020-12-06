Community Viewpoint: November was lung cancer awareness month

By larry redmond

You might save your life or the life of a loved one if you read this letter.

November was Lung Cancer Awareness Month, yet few people are aware of low-dose CT scanning to detect lung cancer at an early stage so it can be effectively treated.

Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths, largely because it is caught at an advanced stage. But 70% of patients diagnosed with cancer by low-dose CT lung scanning (LDCT) are in Stages 1 or 2, and 80% of these have a good chance of a cure, usually with surgery.

The public and medical community have long recognized mammography, colonoscopy and cervical and prostate exams as effective screening procedures, but a study in 2014 in the New England Journal of Medicine stated lung cancer screening is more cost effective than breast and colorectal screening in cost per life saved. More deaths are prevented with low dose CT than with mammography.

Unfortunately, LDCT is very underused with only 4% of eligible patients participating nationwide with especially low participation in low income and minority communities. A great deal of this is due to a lack of patient and provider information about LDCT. About 25,000 lives can be saved annually if we had 100% participation.