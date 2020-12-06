Community Viewpoint: November was lung cancer awareness month

By larry redmond
You might save your life or the life of a loved one if you read this letter.
November was Lung Cancer Awareness Month, yet few people are aware of low-dose CT scanning to detect lung cancer at an early stage so it can be effectively treated.
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths, largely because it is caught at an advanced stage. But 70% of patients diagnosed with cancer by low-dose CT lung scanning (LDCT) are in Stages 1 or 2, and 80% of these have a good chance of a cure, usually with surgery.
The public and medical community have long recognized mammography, colonoscopy and cervical and prostate exams as effective screening procedures, but a study in 2014 in the New England Journal of Medicine stated lung cancer screening is more cost effective than breast and colorectal screening in cost per life saved. More deaths are prevented with low dose CT than with mammography.
Unfortunately, LDCT is very underused with only 4% of eligible patients participating nationwide with especially low participation in low income and minority communities. A great deal of this is due to a lack of patient and provider information about LDCT. About 25,000 lives can be saved annually if we had 100% participation.
LDCT is the most patient-friendly cancer screening procedure. It takes less than 5 minutes on the CT table and no IVs are required. There are no side effects or complications and eligible patients are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance plans. Patients however must realize the exam needs to be performed on an annual basis, just like all other cancer screening procedures. Also, some patients will be called back for additional studies for questionable findings (about 8% for the first study and 2.5% for subsequent years.)
The American Lung Association and the American Cancer Society both recommend annual LDCT for at-risk population — smokers, male and female. Criteria vary but Medicare criteria are the most common: 55 to 77 years of age; 30 pack per year history (most long time smokers easily qualify); and current smoker or less than 15 years since cessation of smoking.
Patients who qualify must have a face-to-face shared decision making visit, either with their ordering provider or designated counselors, prior to the first study to emphasize smoking cessation and the need for yearly follow-up. This does not need to be done annually.
Smokers or former smokers should ask their physician if they meet the criteria and then request LCDT. The physician can order the LDCT directly from any local CT facility or they can work through the Pearson Cancer Center to arrange a shared decision visit with a thoracic nurse practitioner following which a LDCT will be scheduled, if appropriate.
The nurse practitioner will contact the patient and referring physician for proper follow-up.
You may save your life or the life of a loved one if you do.
Larry Redmond is a physician who lives in Lynchburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!