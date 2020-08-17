Community Viewpoint: Preserving Lynchburg's noble name

By JOHN RANDOLPH “RANDY” NELSON
A petition is circulating seeking Lynchburg to change its name. The core argument supporting this petition is “Lynchburg” contains the same base word as that of the word “lynching” and lynching is horribly offensive.
It is indisputable lynching is an abominable and offensive act of injustice. Nevertheless, this argument and the subjective association of the two words ignore the true origin of our city’s name. If this argument is uniformly applied, that logic would compel New York City to rename the borough of “Manhattan” if some feminists might be offended because that name suggests a sexist emphasis on “man” to the exclusion of “woman”.
For a variety of reasons, Lynchburg City Council and citizens should not become embroiled in distracting discussions and efforts to change our city’s name, which include current financial stresses imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A name change would inflict significant inconveniences and negative economic costs to Lynchburg’s government, local businesses, private citizens, Virginia’s state government, the Virginia Highway Department and local marketing interests. These burdens are not justified unless very compelling reasons support them.
Lynchburg’s citizens expect city council to justify costly and far-reaching decisions based upon measurable facts and sound reasoning before they succumb to subjective and superficial impulses. In my opinion, a variety of reasons compel city council members to not entertain distracting efforts to change Lynchburg’s name, not the least of which reasons are the previously mentioned financial stresses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic and:
1. Whoever assigns racist or violent meanings to our city’s name relies on superficial emotions, ignores history and applies simplistic analogies. If anyone condemns Lynchburg’s name as being racist, he/she is grossly uninformed.
2. Lynchburg’s name heralds an equitable and honorable heritage. Our city’s name honors John Lynch, a remarkable, generous and virtuous man. He was progressive and innovative for his times. In 1757, at age 17, he designed and constructed a ferry system at a strategic location in Central Virginia, transforming an ordinary horseford crossing of the James River into a thriving commercial center, chartered by the Virginia General Assembly as a town in 1786 and a city in 1852.
3. John Lynch was a Quaker, who vehemently opposed slavery, embraced pacifism and advocated tolerance for all persons.
4. John Lynch generously gave his time, possessions and talents to fellow citizens. He donated a large tract of his land for the town, gave land for a courthouse, gave land for the South River Meeting House (the Quaker Meeting House), gave another tract of land for the town’s cemetery and contributed toward many public concerns.
5. The current petition alleges being “personally offended” is an important concern. History demonstrates highly worthwhile words and actions led many to suffer personal offense.
Leaders of Athens, Greece, were so offended by Socrates’ teachings they compelled Socrates to take a lethal drink of hemlock. Roman Governors and Herod Antipas, of Jerusalem, were offended by the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth and his disciples. The 16th Century Catholic Church was offended by the words of that heretical German monk, Martin Luther, who inspired the Protestant Reformation. England’s King George III was offended by the words of Patrick Henry, Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson and all American Revolutionary Patriots.
The KKK, White Supremacists and most southern governors in the 1960’s were offended by the words and passive resistance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his Civil Rights followers.
Being offensive historically has placed many in excellent company with those who respectfully do so, on principle, and in a worthy pursuit. I unequivocally oppose rewriting, revising and sterilizing history if the goal is to simply accommodate those who do not take the time or effort to be educated about history. I unequivocally oppose changing our city’s name for the reasons offered in this petition for change.
John Randolph “Randy” Nelson is a resident of Lynchburg.
