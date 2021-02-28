Community Viewpoint: Senate bill 5120 is unconstitutional

By Vance Wilkins
This is in answer to Thomas Owen’s Letter to the Editor, published Feb. 5, which stated, “Virginia’s House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn was correct when she censured the three Republicans and suspended them from their committees. They are continuing to uphold the lies of the Trump administration, that the election results were rigged.”
Speaker Filler-Corn punished three Republicans, including my Delegate, Ronnie Campbell, for a letter they wrote to Vice President Mike Pence requesting he nullify the certificate of presidential electors because the election was conducted under unconstitutional laws.
Senate Bill 5120 made numerous changes to the election laws and was passed in the special session which adjourned in October 2020.
This bill is clearly unconstitutional. It did not take effect until Feb. 1, 2021.
This election was conducted using unconstitutional election laws, such as allowing unmonitored drop boxes and unwitnessed absentee ballots which open the door to fraud.
It appears Mr. Owens was the one telling a lie when he wrote, “They are continuing to uphold the lies of the Trump administration, that the election results were rigged.”
Nowhere in the letter to the Vice President did they quote President Trump or mention rigging. The questions they raised were about upholding the Virginia Constitution.
Speaker FillerCorn, not the Republican Delegates, was the one acting like an outraged child throwing a tantrum by kicking them off committees because they had the audacity to challenge the Democrat orthodoxy by upholding the Virginia Constitution.
If Mr. Owens had read the letter to the Vice President, he should have known better.
If not, he can read it at amherstcountygop.org/ under About Us/Issues/2020 Election.
He also can read the bill SB 5120 and the section of the Virginia Constitution and code of Virginia, which specify the legislation’s effective date.
The one peg the Democrats hung their unconstitutional bill on was the General Appropriation Acts take effect upon passage or the date specified in the bill.
The 2020 General Appropriation Act, HB 30, had over Three Hundred pages. SB 5120 had two pages and only one appropriation.
In addition to that, many provisions in SB 5120 were not germane, which also is unconstitutional.
Vance Wilkins is the former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and chairman of the Amherst County Republican Committee. He lives in Amherst.