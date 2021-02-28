Community Viewpoint: Senate bill 5120 is unconstitutional

Speaker FillerCorn, not the Republican Delegates, was the one acting like an outraged child throwing a tantrum by kicking them off committees because they had the audacity to challenge the Democrat orthodoxy by upholding the Virginia Constitution.

If Mr. Owens had read the letter to the Vice President, he should have known better.

If not, he can read it at amherstcountygop.org/ under About Us/Issues/2020 Election.

He also can read the bill SB 5120 and the section of the Virginia Constitution and code of Virginia, which specify the legislation’s effective date.

The one peg the Democrats hung their unconstitutional bill on was the General Appropriation Acts take effect upon passage or the date specified in the bill.

The 2020 General Appropriation Act, HB 30, had over Three Hundred pages. SB 5120 had two pages and only one appropriation.

In addition to that, many provisions in SB 5120 were not germane, which also is unconstitutional.

Vance Wilkins is the former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and chairman of the Amherst County Republican Committee. He lives in Amherst.