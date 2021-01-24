Community Viewpoint: Time for a return to rationality and realism

By John E. Lawrence
Patience and tolerance have their limits.
Our Nation has endured the inane and ludicrous actions and words of a significant number of its citizens for too long.
We have tolerated opinions formulated without reason, suffered rationale that contains no logic, and excused massive ignorance and delusions.
Americans need to realize the freedoms we enjoy in this country do not include the freedom to create your own facts.
You are free to interpret them however you wish, but truth is not something that is changed by aspiration.
A lie does not become the truth by repetition.
A conclusion is not something that one begins with, and then goes about searching for evidence in support.
It is apparent a large number of Americans have abandoned critical thinking and reason.
Instead, they follow deceitful (and perhaps equally ignorant) “leaders” and decry mainstream media as fake news, choosing instead to rely on information that reinforces their beliefs from information sources that do not need to reckon with the vetting major media subjects their articles to.
They accept convoluted and nonsensical theories about the world, and the consequences of political actions.
In turn, Republican members of Congress should realize their oath of office does not excuse their cowardice when they act out of fear of losing the support of Trump voters and perpetuate the lie of a stolen election.
It is to our shame that we allow such dishonest politicians such as Representatives Ben Cline (R-6th) and Bob Good (R-5th) to pretend to be supporters of election integrity while they make efforts to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
We are witness to the hijacking of the American Democracy by domestic terrorists wrapped ever so tightly in the flag in the belief they are the true patriots.
Oblivious to irony, they have chosen to walk a path that includes disrespect for our Constitution, the embrace of fascism, the glorification of ignorance and delusion, and the strengthening of the Oligarchy.
It is time that we return to rationality and realism and refuse to tolerate any more of this insanity.
John E. Lawrence lives in Lynchburg.