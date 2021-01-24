Community Viewpoint: Time for a return to rationality and realism

By John E. Lawrence

Patience and tolerance have their limits.

Our Nation has endured the inane and ludicrous actions and words of a significant number of its citizens for too long.

We have tolerated opinions formulated without reason, suffered rationale that contains no logic, and excused massive ignorance and delusions.

Americans need to realize the freedoms we enjoy in this country do not include the freedom to create your own facts.

You are free to interpret them however you wish, but truth is not something that is changed by aspiration.

A lie does not become the truth by repetition.

A conclusion is not something that one begins with, and then goes about searching for evidence in support.

It is apparent a large number of Americans have abandoned critical thinking and reason.

Instead, they follow deceitful (and perhaps equally ignorant) “leaders” and decry mainstream media as fake news, choosing instead to rely on information that reinforces their beliefs from information sources that do not need to reckon with the vetting major media subjects their articles to.