Community Viewpoint: Time for an education

We need to be in the newspapers and social media presenting education and presenting our side.

We need to be writing articles about how semiautomatic weapons work, their history and usage and pointing out the media’s false and inflammatory misuse of the term “assault rifle.”

The public needs to hear the racist history of gun control laws and how they were used to control minorities.

That suburban soccer mom never hears about how the majority of firearms violence is in a relatively few major urban ZIP codes and how carefully targeted law enforcement will be far more effective against a small community of violent criminals than more broad restrictions that only impact the law abiding.

For those who don’t want to write, just take someone who is interested to the range and let them shoot a .22-caliber with a little instruction. Leave the larger calibers and the lectures at home. If the friend has fun, the questions will come naturally and a citizen with a bit more knowledge will result.

The left uses emotional appeals and the ignorance of the average citizen to gain support for their long-term campaign to eliminate private ownership of firearms.