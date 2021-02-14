Community Viewpoint: Time for an education

By Thomas Ames
Democrats have been quiet lately on the subject of gun control but that does not mean it isn’t on their agenda.
They are waiting for an advantageous time to renew their efforts.
Now is the time for gun rights advocates to enter the public forum and educate the voting public. We have to educate our fellow citizens on gun rights issues, correct the misinformation the left feeds the media, and fight their emotion-based appeals with facts, reason and rational arguments.
It is important to examine the audience gun rights’ advocates need to influence and the events the media have highlighted over the last year. Riots and destruction in many of our major cities along with rising violent crime have made the public apprehensive about the breakdown of law and order and perhaps even their own personal safety.
On the other side, the media has highlighted the riot in D.C. on Jan. 6 and multiple gun rights rallies across the nation featuring mostly white men in camouflage carrying weapons and inflammatory signs.
These images confirm for urban and suburban voters their stereotypes about what gun owners and gun rights advocates are.
It is extremely important for gun rights advocates to change this negative image and to educate the public about the issues, why they should care, and give them facts.
We need to be in the newspapers and social media presenting education and presenting our side.
We need to be writing articles about how semiautomatic weapons work, their history and usage and pointing out the media’s false and inflammatory misuse of the term “assault rifle.”
The public needs to hear the racist history of gun control laws and how they were used to control minorities.
That suburban soccer mom never hears about how the majority of firearms violence is in a relatively few major urban ZIP codes and how carefully targeted law enforcement will be far more effective against a small community of violent criminals than more broad restrictions that only impact the law abiding.
For those who don’t want to write, just take someone who is interested to the range and let them shoot a .22-caliber with a little instruction. Leave the larger calibers and the lectures at home. If the friend has fun, the questions will come naturally and a citizen with a bit more knowledge will result.
The left uses emotional appeals and the ignorance of the average citizen to gain support for their long-term campaign to eliminate private ownership of firearms.
They are aided by a media that has, at best, largely abandoned their duty to educate the public on issues and at worst are openly biased.
Once the public becomes educated about firearms and the issues, they will begin to question what they are being told.
Gun rights’ advocates must tone down the radial imagery and concentrate on educating the public and using the traditional levers to sway elected officials. Politicians understand one well-written email often represents a hundred or more silent voters.
Thomas Ames lives in Lynchburg.