Community Viewpoint: Time to be honest with ourselves

By Adgie Dirom

The only countries in the world who have taken responsibility for their collective “shadow” — that dark side of man — are Germany, after exterminating more than 6 million Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and mentally ill people; and South Africa, by recognizing the barbaric aspects of apartheid, the complete disenfranchisement of native black Africans.

In a search for atonement, ordinary citizens of both countries admitted these atrocities. The Germans said “never again” and white South Africans ended the practice of Apartheid.

Karl Jung, the famous Swiss psychologist, coined the term “shadow,” though the phenomenon is as old as man himself. The “shadow” is that unconscious or hidden part of us that we don’t want to know about, and as long as it is hidden, it can be projected onto individuals or whole groups of people.

The “shadow” harbors our fear, hate, envy and lust for power, riches and sex. It is where prejudices originate. When these dark urges are combined with feelings of insecurity and inferiority, empowered by the belief that God is on our side, we can do savage things to others believing them to be guilty of the very things we hold in our own “shadow.”