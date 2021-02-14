Community Viewpoint: Time to be honest with ourselves

By Adgie Dirom
The only countries in the world who have taken responsibility for their collective “shadow” — that dark side of man — are Germany, after exterminating more than 6 million Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and mentally ill people; and South Africa, by recognizing the barbaric aspects of apartheid, the complete disenfranchisement of native black Africans.
In a search for atonement, ordinary citizens of both countries admitted these atrocities. The Germans said “never again” and white South Africans ended the practice of Apartheid.
Karl Jung, the famous Swiss psychologist, coined the term “shadow,” though the phenomenon is as old as man himself. The “shadow” is that unconscious or hidden part of us that we don’t want to know about, and as long as it is hidden, it can be projected onto individuals or whole groups of people.
The “shadow” harbors our fear, hate, envy and lust for power, riches and sex. It is where prejudices originate. When these dark urges are combined with feelings of insecurity and inferiority, empowered by the belief that God is on our side, we can do savage things to others believing them to be guilty of the very things we hold in our own “shadow.”
The conflict and division we are experiencing now all over the country testify to the turmoil and remorse many Americans feel over our turbulent history, while others fear loss of position and power.
A wise person from long ago called “Old Chinese” once said, “You never know what’s good and what’s bad.” Our division and conflict today, which appear to be such a bad thing, may in fact turn out to be what liberates us.
As we realize there are more dark-skinned people in the world today than there are white-skinned people, including in the United States, we know sharing power is the only sure way to stabilize and strengthen our country.
A critical mass of us will find the way to overcome our divisions and work together for the sake of all of us.
When we are honest with ourselves, we know in our hearts the stain our treatment of Native Americans and bringing slaves from Africa have brought on our country.
This history is our collective “shadow.” In acknowledging the truth of our past and seeking atonement, we will move forward to make America greater than it has ever before been because we are still “a nation under God.”
We are still the “home of the free and the brave.” Our “spacious skies, amber waves of grain and purple mountains” are still beautiful. Yes, America, we can still be “crowned with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”
Adgie Dirom lives in Lynchburg.