Community viewpoint: Trump and the First Amendment

I’m sure some will make pettifogging legal arguments about whether the published policies of both services clearly and consistently prohibit how Trump has used them. Others will argue, as Donald Trump Jr. has done, that both organizations favor liberal over conservative expression. Be that as it may, this Twitter rule rings loud and clear: “You may not threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism.” Their policy statement goes on to say they make “limited exceptions” for those engaging in a “peaceful resolution process.” Facebook has comparable policies.

While Trump’s tweets calling for his supporters to rally in Washington on Jan. 6 did not explicitly call for a violent insurrection, the tweets of many of his followers did. In the end, Twitter and Facebook simply decided Trump could not be trusted to temper his rhetoric for the good of the country. They decided not to be parties to any postings that might further inflame the situation. Such is their right.