Community viewpoint: Trump and the First Amendment

By Ed Palm
Censorship is an ugly word in America. Deservedly so. The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees Americans the right to freedom of speech and, by implication, to free written expression. Not the least of the issues that arose from the horrific events of Jan. 6, is whether Twitter and Facebook have denied President Trump his right to free expression in barring his access to their platforms.
The answer is no.
The First Amendment, as a commentator reminded me, is worded as follows: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ...” Note the amendment does not restrict any private entity or enterprise from “abridging the freedom of speech.”
And that’s exactly what Twitter and Facebook are — private enterprises. They are legally entitled to bar anyone who, in their judgment, has used their services to misinform, mislead or motivate their subscribers to engage in illegality. Social media outlets are not legally required to publish anything a subscriber submits. For some time, Twitter has been labeling some of Trump’s tweets as questionable or false and has even deleted some. While I have never followed Trump on Facebook, I’m told they have objected to some of his postings. Using these services to incite a riot clearly was the last straw for both Facebook and Twitter.
I’m sure some will make pettifogging legal arguments about whether the published policies of both services clearly and consistently prohibit how Trump has used them. Others will argue, as Donald Trump Jr. has done, that both organizations favor liberal over conservative expression. Be that as it may, this Twitter rule rings loud and clear: “You may not threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism.” Their policy statement goes on to say they make “limited exceptions” for those engaging in a “peaceful resolution process.” Facebook has comparable policies.
While Trump’s tweets calling for his supporters to rally in Washington on Jan. 6 did not explicitly call for a violent insurrection, the tweets of many of his followers did. In the end, Twitter and Facebook simply decided Trump could not be trusted to temper his rhetoric for the good of the country. They decided not to be parties to any postings that might further inflame the situation. Such is their right.
Social media outlets have been tolerant of Trump for far too long. He has taken advantage of their lack of editorial filter to communicate thousands of half-truths, exaggerations, misrepresentations and outright lies. What we witnessed on Jan. 6 — yet another date that will “live in infamy” in American history — was the culmination of the internet campaign Trump has been waging to undermine our democratic norms and practices. And his remarks on — urging his followers to “fight like hell” — were tantamount to the proverbial limitation on freedom of speech — yelling fire in a crowded theater.
Would that Twitter, in particular, had acted earlier — much earlier — to curb Trump’s irresponsible freedom of expression.
Ed Palm lives in Forest. Contact him at majorpalm@gmail.com.