Community Viewpoint: Trump criticism a 'hateful diatribe'

In his letter to the News & Advance on Aug 15, Mark Russell implies that he is a Christian, or at least has faith in God. The letter ends with these words: “So in all we do, love, and when it is time, forgive.” Incredibly, the same man who wrote those words opens his letter with the following hateful diatribe against President Trump: “he is a miserable, hate-filled, greedy, racist, philandering, predatory monster who seems to gain something like joy from harming others and the planet.” I have read plenty of critical descriptions about Trump, but I can’t remember another one so filled with hatred as this one. His vicious rant continues throughout the letter.
Russell leaves no doubt that he believes that Trump is not only not a Christian, but that he is pure evil, certainly implying that no one who truly loves God should ever consider supporting him. Although it is never stated explicitly, it is perfectly obvious that Russell dearly hopes that Joe Biden wins the November election — Joe Biden, the candidate of the party that has made unlimited abortion a cornerstone of their platform.
On his campaign website, Biden promises to roll back all of President Trump’s pro-life wins and increase funding for the abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood, both at home and abroad. Pandering to the radical abortion lobby, he pledges his devotion to the Roe v. Wade standard of abortion on demand through birth. In a previous debate, Biden vowed to apply a pro-abortion litmus test for Supreme Court nominees.
Regarding Kamala Harris’s views on abortion, Nicole Russell states the following in the Washington Examiner: “She is without question the most radically pro-abortion candidate to run for president or vice president in the history of our country.”
A significant majority of abortion opponents are Christians, whereas Christians in the prochoice camp are in the minority. Furthermore, there is a strong tendency among abortion opponents to support President Trump, whereas the majority of those who support pro choice are Democrats. Abortion is the taking of an innocent life, murder, in other words. The Ten Commandments strictly prohibit murder. As opposed to the prochoice position of Biden and Harris, Trump’s opposition to abortion is firmly in line with that of the Bible. It is understandable that Russell could have disagreements with President Trump about this matter. As one who professes belief in God, however, how Russell could have such passionate hatred for Trump is baffling.
In his first year in office, President Trump has taken strong action to restore the foundational link between freedom and faith in the United States. For example, on May 4, 2017, the president signed an executive order to greatly enhance religious freedom and freedom of speech.
Russell enthusiastically supports Black Lives Matter: “I believe our welcoming of the BLM movement is embodiment of our readiness to evolve as humans.” Is Mr. Russell aware that “What We Believe” on the BLM web site includes the following statement about the nuclear family: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.” Many of our nations’ leaders, both Black and white, agree that one of, if not the, most critical problems in the Black community is the almost total breakdown of the family, with almost 75% of Black children now being raised in single parent, mostly mother’s, homes. By supporting BLM, Russell is endorsing, perhaps unknowingly, the disruption of the nuclear family, which means a family that includes both a mother and a father. Needless to say, such disruption is the last thing the lack community needs.
President Trump has done more for the Black community than any president in recent memory, far more than the Obama/Biden team. This fact is completely ignored by those in the BLM movement – and by Russell, too, apparently.
To repeat, Russell strongly suggests that he either is a Christian or at least is sympathetic with Christian morals and values. In issue after issue President Trump’s position aligns with that of believers in God far more than the positions supported by Democrats. Thus, Russell’s hatred of the president doesn’t seem to make sense. Why would he hate someone whose deeds reflect the values that he supposedly endorses? I believe that the answer to this conundrum is that, like so many other people today, Russell’s passionate hatred of Trump has overtaken his reason and blinded him to the truth. In the end, his recommendation that “in all we do, love, and when it is time, forgive,” is simply irreconcilable with his fierce excoriation of President Trump.
If he really believes what he wrote about love and forgiveness, it is time that Mr. Russell took a long look in a mirror.
Steve Bartholomew is a resident of Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!