Community Viewpoint: Trump never told supporters to storm Capitol

By Charles Michelsen

I listened carefully to President Donald Trump’s entire diatribe delivered to the masses who gathered in D.C. on Jan. 6 to hear him, and support him.

Not a single sentence in that hourlong speech can be fairly interpreted as, “Let’s all storm the Capitol and take it over!” Not one.

All Trump did was relate to a massive crowd a lengthy list of examples of election fraud and theft that occurred in the several key swing states, and then describe how these crimes and the Fake News’ cover up has resulted in an absolute travesty of justice.

Trump also neatly summarized the terrible consequences the country must soon suffer if the Crime of the Century was allowed to succeed. He concluded his remarks by urging his supporters to walk with him to the Capitol to encourage “weak Republicans” to do the right thing, that is, to not certify a stolen election as legitimate, to not call evil “good.”

Early in his speech Trump said they would soon peacefully walk to the Capitol Building for this purpose, to encourage Vice President Mike Pence and the other weak Republicans to do what is necessary, and what is right.