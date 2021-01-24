Community Viewpoint: Trump never told supporters to storm Capitol

By Charles Michelsen
I listened carefully to President Donald Trump’s entire diatribe delivered to the masses who gathered in D.C. on Jan. 6 to hear him, and support him.
Not a single sentence in that hourlong speech can be fairly interpreted as, “Let’s all storm the Capitol and take it over!” Not one.
All Trump did was relate to a massive crowd a lengthy list of examples of election fraud and theft that occurred in the several key swing states, and then describe how these crimes and the Fake News’ cover up has resulted in an absolute travesty of justice.
Trump also neatly summarized the terrible consequences the country must soon suffer if the Crime of the Century was allowed to succeed. He concluded his remarks by urging his supporters to walk with him to the Capitol to encourage “weak Republicans” to do the right thing, that is, to not certify a stolen election as legitimate, to not call evil “good.”
Early in his speech Trump said they would soon peacefully walk to the Capitol Building for this purpose, to encourage Vice President Mike Pence and the other weak Republicans to do what is necessary, and what is right.
On Jan. 6, the POTUS encouraged his fellow disenfranchised countrymen to exercise their blood-bought, First Amendment right to petition their government for redress of grievances. That is all the people’s President did.
If Trump’s clear and stirring communication to the masses of an absolute outrage — the brazen theft of their government and their democracy — makes him responsible for the violent riot that ensued then the fake news’ non-stop, impassioned reports alleging police brutality against unarmed black men motivated solely by crude race hatred makes them responsible for every bloody riot that followed those events.
If Trump is to be held responsible for the Capitol Building riot then CNN, MSNBC, et al, must also be held responsible for inciting the carnage and mayhem that immediately followed their biased reporting and commentary on the deaths of Michael Brown, Laquan MacDonald, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and Breonna Taylor.
Charles Michelsen lives in Lynchburg.