Community Viewpoint: Using common sense

By E.A. Paull

“Next time, we might lose everything” (published in The News & Advance on Feb. 7) puts forth ideas everyone should heed.

Everything humans present has a bias, point of view, or preference — either for good or bad. Everyone uses propaganda to sell things, including their own self image. Clearly obvious in all consumer advertising, the timeless techniques persist and appear more relentless during hard times or disasters, laser targeted more than ever in today’s wireless world. The letter suggested how you can — and should — sort through all the hype.

“Losing everything” (published Feb. 22) ignored the broader part of that letter, doing just what it warned against.

The Keystone company projected the very squishy number of 11,000 jobs. You are left to make assumptions favoring the company unless you question that number.

Sources suggest a puffed up company total of all six to eight month jobs for the entire project. By adding together a much smaller number of hires per section, likely rehiring the same jobs for each new stage, you get an impressive but misleading number.