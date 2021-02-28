Community Viewpoint: Using common sense

By E.A. Paull
“Next time, we might lose everything” (published in The News & Advance on Feb. 7) puts forth ideas everyone should heed.
Everything humans present has a bias, point of view, or preference — either for good or bad. Everyone uses propaganda to sell things, including their own self image. Clearly obvious in all consumer advertising, the timeless techniques persist and appear more relentless during hard times or disasters, laser targeted more than ever in today’s wireless world. The letter suggested how you can — and should — sort through all the hype.
“Losing everything” (published Feb. 22) ignored the broader part of that letter, doing just what it warned against.
The Keystone company projected the very squishy number of 11,000 jobs. You are left to make assumptions favoring the company unless you question that number.
Sources suggest a puffed up company total of all six to eight month jobs for the entire project. By adding together a much smaller number of hires per section, likely rehiring the same jobs for each new stage, you get an impressive but misleading number.
Construction jobs are not permanent but some recently have interpreted that company “total” number without looking at where it might have come from.
A focus on puffery versus dodging the bullet of a long-term dictatorship led by a grasping tyrant missed the point.
Would you buy a car strictly based just on what the salesman has said?
Or order that whiz-bang kitchen gadget only because of the infomercial?
Live your life by what fake “influencers” say?
Send money to someone based solely on their internet profile?
People buy into nonsense all the time.
The internet isn’t neutral. Search engines learn your preferences to sell targeted advertising so you don’t always get the same hits someone else might.
Biased talking heads or input from unknown or fake sources pass as “real” and people still readily gobble it all up. Our enemies, foreign and domestic, attack us every day with a deluge of misinformation.
Scammers and high-profile perpetrators of “Big Lies” relentlessly persist under many guises because it works quite well on those who don’t do their homework. Repeat lies often enough, and you can fool some people all the time.
Trump delayed stopping the riots. Why? Had rioters secured the Capital building in Trump’s name do you think Trump would have demanded it back? Hardly.
Liars and frauds need blind loyalty. His attempted coup relied on that loyalty invested in his Big Lie.
It is hard to admit you got fooled but you can protect yourself from hypes and scams.
If you limit your information from the same sources, challenge yourself. What are they not telling me? What has been purposely left out, edited or taken out of context? Shouldn’t I check this before I share online? (yes!) Learn to spot the techniques which groom people, avoid knee-jerk reactions, find the rest of any story, get the big picture and fact check beyond the headlines.
Take the same healthy skepticism you should have when investigating a consumer purchase. Apply it to all of what you hear, see or read. It would go a long way to creating a body of responsible and well-informed citizens. Just because someone you may like posts, alerts pop-up on social media, or some biased talking head blathers on does not automatically make it all true.
If it sounds too good to be true or is absurdly sensational, it probably is. Common sense 101.
E.A. Paull lives in Amherst.