Community Viewpoint:WHY PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL GO DOWN AS ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS

By Larry Sowers

I have lived for almost 75 years in the U.S. I read if you are 80 years old you have lived through one-third of our nation’s history from the Revolutionary War. Not quite there but I have lived through the terms of 13 presidents. All of them had achievements small and great, but some I think we’re phenomenal.

I would list as the great achievements: The building of the Interstate highway system under President Eisenhower; and the space program that started under Kennedy and ended with putting a man on the moon. During this time came the invention of the computer and a microchip, which has certainly changed the world.

Also, the passage of the Civil Rights Act under President Johnson. I lived in a world where there was far more bigotry and racism but changed tremendously through the decades. There are people who are racists and bigots but certainly what exists today is nothing compared to decades ago. So much has been achieved in racial relations and healing since that time but it seems like there are always agitators trying to stir the pot — especially today.