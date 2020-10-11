Flu shot even more important this fall

Many of the typical beats of life that accompany fall are on hold this year — in-person classes in many communities, high school sports under the Friday night lights, office-based work, and so many other customary activities.

One constant from this time of year that remains unchanged amid the life-altering impacts of the coronavirus is the necessity of getting a flu shot.

In fact, the presence of COVID-19 makes it even more important for you and your family to get a flu shot as soon as possible. Flu season start in October and traditionally stretches to April.

Last flu season, an estimated 39 million Americans became ill with the flu, leading to millions of medical visits, 410,000 hospitalizations, at least 24,000 deaths, and billions in economic impact. Yet, as in years past, many Americans and Virginians did not get a flu shot despite the fact that they are accessible and affordable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 45.3 percent of U.S. adults, ages 18 and older, got their flu shot and 62.6 percent of children, ages 6 months to 17 years, received their flu shot during the 2018-19 flu season. Although Virginia outperformed the national average for adults (50.6 percent) and children (69.6 percent) during the 2018-19 flu season, we can do better.