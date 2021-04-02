Editorial: Population numbers show state needs focus on rural, 'exodus' counties

In each case, the statistical answer is the same: Their populations have aged out to the point where deaths now outnumber births — and not enough new people are moving in to make up the difference. In Craig, deaths over the past decade have outnumbered births by 122. The county saw 55 more people move in than out — so the county’s overall population decline is -67. Franklin has seen deaths outnumber births by 715, with net in-migration of 567 for a total population loss of 148. Amherst is in an even more unusual predicament — it has seen deaths outnumber births by 170 but, unlike the other two counties, saw more people move out than in (332). The result: A demographic double whammy and a total population decline of 502. That means that Amherst, statistically speaking, looks more like the coal counties than other localities in the region. Unless these counties are OK with losing population, they need better policies to attract new (and ideally younger) residents.

Now for the good news: There’s some evidence that Franklin is already turning around its negative demographic trends. From July 1, 2012 to July 1, 2016, Franklin saw more people move out than in — a deficit of 171 in addition to those deaths outnumbering births. However, in the four years since, Franklin has seen a net in-migration of 245. Whatever Franklin is doing, it should keep on doing that — and more.