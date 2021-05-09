Community Viewpoint: A retired Marine sounds off on guns

It might also help if private gun sales and gifts of guns had to be registered with the police and if unregistered guns were subject to confiscation. We have to register our cars. Owning a gun is an even weightier responsibility. And, no, gun registration would not be a prelude to confiscation. America is not like that, and never will be. (Contrary to popular paranoid belief, Hitler didn’t confiscate guns when he rose to power in Germany.)

And I firmly believe private citizens have no business owning military-style weapons—whether or not they qualify as “assault” rifles. Their sale should be banned. In 2017, the Las Vegas body count might have been greatly diminished had the shooter not been able to acquire 14 AR-15 rifles.

A popular business slogan holds “good” to be the “enemy of greatness.” When it comes to gun-control measures, perfect would seem to be the enemy of good. Granted, there is nothing we can do that would absolutely keep the wrong people from getting guns. Republicans therefore seem to believe that’s what we should do — nothing, lest we inconvenience lawful gun owners (or offend the NRA). Whatever we can reasonably do to mitigate the risk, we need to do.

This year, to date, there have been over 130 mass shootings in America. Quibble if you will over the criteria — at least four people shot regardless of the circumstances and motives — but the fact remains that President Biden is right. It is an “international embarrassment.” And it is too high a price to pay for the freedom to keep fetishizing guns in America. Our founding fathers would be appalled if they could see what their Second Amendment has wrought.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.