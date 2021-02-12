Counting all the things we love in Virginia

Perhaps the nation isn’t as polarized as we thought? On the other hand, the top show in Delaware has been “Game of Thrones.” In Montana, it’s “Vampire Diaries.” And in Oregon and Washington, “Star Trek.”

6. Our favorite daytime TV show: “Jeopardy!” Unlike that broccoli answer, this one makes sense. This is an answer we can be proud of. Unlike, say, Alabama, where the answer is “Paternity Court” or Louisiana where it’s “The Young And the Restless.” This data comes from DirecTV. Virginia’s affinity for “Jeopardy!” isn’t unique, though. The show is also tops in Maine, Vermont and South Carolina.

7. Our favorite music: Country. Maybe. This depends on how you measure things. EngineerBoards.com measures popularity by live performances — well, back when there were such things as live performances. That measure puts country music as our favorite genre and as the home state of the award-winning country band Old Dominion, we sure aren’t going to argue. But there are some other ways to measure things that will produce different results. A few years ago the streaming service Pandora said the Canadian rapper Drake was the most listened-to artist in Virginia, at least among Pandora users.