Editorial: A decision we still are paying the price for

On the morning of the vote, George Hull of Highland County declared that “I was elected to my seat here by a constituency whose devotion to the Union was a unit.” He went on to say: “They elected me ... because I was a Union loving man, in whose integrity they thought they could trust, and who they felt assured would stand firm to the last. I have not heard of any change in their opinion, and even this morning heard they were as I left them.” He voted against secession “because if I did I feel sure I would thereby misrepresent a majority of those who sent me.” And yet Hull, after the vote, joined a Confederate militia because loyalty to the state outweighed his conviction that the state was wrong. Highland County itself did not resolve to join the Confederacy until after Stonewall Jackson brought an army into the county and defeated the Federals at McDowell. Did we mention this was complicated?