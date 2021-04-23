Editorial: A forgotten figure in Virginia's civil rights history

Seventy years ago this morning — April 23, 1951 — the principal of the segregated Black high school in Farmville received an alarming phone call. Two of his students, the caller said, were hanging out at the bus station downtown during school hours, causing trouble. The principal rushed out to apprehend the truants before the white authorities did.
The call was a deception. There were no truants downtown, but there was a conspiracy afoot.
While the principal was away, the teachers were delivered a note — which appeared to be signed by the principal — summoning the student body to an assembly. Naturally, the teachers complied.
When everyone had gathered, the principal was nowhere to be seen. Instead, one of the students — 16-year-old junior Barbara Johns — was on the stage to announce an audacious plan. She invited her fellow students to join her in walking out to protest the poor conditions at the school.
And they did, an unlikely protest that ultimately helped bring down the whole Southern apartheid system of segregation.
The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled segregation unconstitutional was formally known as Brown v. Board of Education — a case out of Topeka, Kansas. That is legal shorthand, and a preference for alphabetical order. The case before the Supreme Court combined five similar cases — one from Kansas, one from Delaware, one from South Carolina, one from Washington, D.C., and one from Virginia. That Virginia case was the one set in motion that day by the student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School. It had the largest number of plaintiffs, and was the only one initiated by the students themselves.
Seven decades later, Johns is being held up as Virginia’s most notable heroine, more notable even than Pocahontas supposedly saving the life of John Smith. Her portrait hangs in the governor’s mansion. She is studied as part of the official Virginia curriculum. The state office building that houses the attorney general’s office is named in her honor. She is memorialized in a statue that’s part of the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial in Richmond. And soon she was will be memorialized in yet another statue. Last year, Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. In its place, the General Assembly has voted to commission one of Johns.
All this is well-deserved — and long overdue. It’s also instructive. Some have equated the removal of statues with “erasing history,” as if the two are the same. They are not. History is about what we choose to remember. Statues are about who from that history we choose to honor. Neither are permanent. Both have always been in flux — and the life of Barbara Rose Johns — later Barbara Rose Johns Powell — is a good example.
Johns got almost no attention during her lifetime (which ended far too young at age 56 in 1991). Taylor Branch, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years, 1954—63,” writes that “the case remained muffled in white consciousness, and the schoolchild origins of the lawsuit were lost as well on nearly all [Black Americans] outside Prince Edward County. ... The idea that non-adults of any race might play a leading role in political events had simply failed to register on anyone — except perhaps the Klansmen who burned a cross in the Johns’ yard one night, and even then people thought their target might not have been Barbara but her notorious firebrand uncle.” If Johns had lived in a social media era, perhaps she’d have “gone viral” and become an internet celebrity the way the student activists at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida did after the mass shooting there. Instead, she became a librarian in Philadelphia and a mother of five.
Johns’ name never appeared in The Roanoke Times until 1994 — three years after her death. The occasion then were stories about that year’s 40th anniversary of the Brown decision. It was apparently those remembrances that brought Johns into the public consciousness, although she wasn’t mentioned in our archives again until 2001 — when there were observances of the 50th anniversary of the student walkout. Not until 2005 did Johns get any official recognition, when the Library of Virginia named her one of their Virginia Women in History. Put another way, all the official recognition of Johns has come in the past two decades — and well after her death.
That’s unusual but not unheard of. Our appreciation of certain historical figures is always changing — whether they have statues or not. Consider our appreciation of various presidents. When Harry Truman left office, he was considered a bumpkin who presided over a scandal-ridden administration. Years later those scandals (none of which touched him personally) are forgotten, but we credit Truman with laying the foundations of the international security arrangements for the post-war era. When Dwight Eisenhower left office, he was considered a do-nothing president; now we credit him with great foresight in starting the interstate highway system. John Adams, Ulysses S. Grant, William McKinley and Calvin Coolidge, all presidents once held in low esteem, have in recent years gotten a boost from authors who have framed their contributions in a new light. Many non-presidents have benefited from similar second looks. Alexander Hamilton has now become a Broadway star. On the other hand, our reappraisal of Confederate figures has led to many of them getting hauled off their pedestals, literal or otherwise. That’s disconcerting to some, but is really a quite natural thing. When we talk about someone making history, we must first understand what kind of history it was. Our understanding the past is always changing because our understanding of the present is often quite incomplete. We grew up thinking that only white men put us on the moon. Now, thanks to the book and movie “Hidden Figures,” about the Black women of NASA’s early days, we know that wasn’t so, at all.
The 70th anniversary of the walk-out that Johns led at Moton — an event many of us are only just now learning about — should help us appreciate that incompleteness. It should also prompt us to ask ourselves some tough questions today. Here’s one to start with: What other figures or events from our past have we given insufficient consideration to? And here’s a tougher one to end with: What are we doing today that will merit the official admiration of society 70 years from now?
