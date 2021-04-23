Editorial: A forgotten figure in Virginia's civil rights history

Johns’ name never appeared in The Roanoke Times until 1994 — three years after her death. The occasion then were stories about that year’s 40th anniversary of the Brown decision. It was apparently those remembrances that brought Johns into the public consciousness, although she wasn’t mentioned in our archives again until 2001 — when there were observances of the 50th anniversary of the student walkout. Not until 2005 did Johns get any official recognition, when the Library of Virginia named her one of their Virginia Women in History. Put another way, all the official recognition of Johns has come in the past two decades — and well after her death.

That’s unusual but not unheard of. Our appreciation of certain historical figures is always changing — whether they have statues or not. Consider our appreciation of various presidents. When Harry Truman left office, he was considered a bumpkin who presided over a scandal-ridden administration. Years later those scandals (none of which touched him personally) are forgotten, but we credit Truman with laying the foundations of the international security arrangements for the post-war era. When Dwight Eisenhower left office, he was considered a do-nothing president; now we credit him with great foresight in starting the interstate highway system. John Adams, Ulysses S. Grant, William McKinley and Calvin Coolidge, all presidents once held in low esteem, have in recent years gotten a boost from authors who have framed their contributions in a new light. Many non-presidents have benefited from similar second looks. Alexander Hamilton has now become a Broadway star. On the other hand, our reappraisal of Confederate figures has led to many of them getting hauled off their pedestals, literal or otherwise. That’s disconcerting to some, but is really a quite natural thing. When we talk about someone making history, we must first understand what kind of history it was. Our understanding the past is always changing because our understanding of the present is often quite incomplete. We grew up thinking that only white men put us on the moon. Now, thanks to the book and movie “Hidden Figures,” about the Black women of NASA’s early days, we know that wasn’t so, at all.