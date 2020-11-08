Editorial: A nation in transition

If we learn nothing else from America’s protracted election of 2020, it should be this: This is not the country we thought it was.

Liberals had hoped for a thorough repudiation of Donald Trump and all he represents — a housecleaning of every Republican in sight. They did not get it; the election was too close for that.

Conservatives — at least those of the Trump variety — had hoped for a similar rejection of all the cultural change some on the left represent. They didn’t get that, either.

Both have reasons to look over the electoral landscape and confess they don’t really understand the country they both wish to govern. That’s because in many ways they don’t. Most people live in bubbles — some geographical, some created by social media — where they need not ever be troubled by an opposing point of view.

We saw that in Virginia, where now most voters live in communities that went overwhelmingly for one party or another. Seventeen Virginia localities even saw Soviet-style margins where one party took more than 80% of the vote, with Lee County hitting 84% for Trump and Petersburg nearly 88% for Joe Biden.