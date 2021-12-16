Editorial: A roundup of thoughts from around the US

Athletes look the other way

In some professional sports circles, apparently all it takes to make athletes forget their high-minded principles is the waving of a wad of dollars under their noses. Sure, they’re quick to take a symbolic knee or wear an armband to raise awareness for a good cause, but lonely are those brave athletes who dare to sacrifice participation in high-dollar tournaments to warn oppressive governments against outrageous human rights abuses.

Consider the case of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Last month, she alleged on social media that she was sexually abused by a former vice premier and top organizer of the upcoming Winter Olympics in China. Peng quickly went missing. The government wiped out everything she had ever posted online anywhere.

Her disappearance raised serious concerns within the tennis world. China responded by posting a statement purportedly from Peng retracting her own allegations. “I’m not missing, nor am I unsafe. I’ve just been resting at home and everything is fine,” a posting in her name said. It was, of course, a work of pure fiction by her Chinese government captors.

The Women’s Tennis Association boldly announced suspension of all its events in China and Hong Kong. “In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” association Chairman Steve Simon stated. He acknowledged the “financial ramifications” of this decision.

The association waited for the professional sporting world to line up in solidarity and put China on notice. And the sporting world responded with a collective yawn. The United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. Australia and Britain joined in. But diplomats don’t compete and don’t draw global viewers. Athletes do.

A preferred tactic by oppressive governments to rehabilitate their tarnished images is to engage in “sportswashing“ — sponsoring high-dollar events to distract the global viewing public from all that nasty human rights stuff. Governments can try all they want to sportswash their image, but success depends on athletes wearing sunglasses to hide the dollar signs in their eyes.

— Adapted from an editorial in The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Our spending priorities

It’s not often that the end of something means you spend even more money on it, but U.S. defense spending has long defied most rational parameters. With the United States formally out of wars for the first time in about two decades, the Pentagon’s budget increased 5% over last year to a staggering $768 billion in the annual National Defense Authorization Act alone, with an additional $10 billion in non-NDAA defense spending. The package was passed by the House and is expected to pass the Senate.

While lawmakers spent months in protracted negotiations whittling down the infrastructure package and President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, there was no such inhibition when it came to the defense package, with legislators tossing in $25 billion more than what Biden had requested. Despite being a spending measure of roughly half the size of the controversial infrastructure bill in just one year, it is remarkably difficult to find much robust public conversation about what its components even are.

We’re not peaceniks. We support a robust, state-of-the-art military. Still, it should give politicians ostensibly worried about spending pause that a total of $28 billion is going to some 400 land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. There is lots more money for tanks, armored vehicles, small arms and all sorts of other implements mainly useful for ground invasions of the type we just ended.

Meantime, one thing that is missing from the massive bill is a provision to move the investigation of serious crimes within the armed forces, including sexual assault, out of the chain of command and into the hands of trained and impartial military prosecutors. It seems like there’s plenty of money, but not so much room for justice.

— Adapted from an editorial in the New York Daily News

Unity needed on Ukraine

Allied unity — and, most profoundly, resolve — is key in convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin that the cost of invading Ukraine is too high to bear.

Ukraine also must be allowed to choose its own orientation. As a free and independent state, the nation cannot be forced into Russia’s sphere of influence, which is the end game Putin’s troop buildup gambit seems to seek.

So far, so good for those opposing Kremlin coercion. Unlike the recent allied dysfunction on display when President Joe Biden only minimally consulted with NATO nations as the U.S. sped for the exits in Afghanistan, the U.S. and its European partners seem aligned on Ukraine.

Biden represented that unified approach relatively well when he warned Putin in a videoconference of severe sanctions from the West if Russia were to fully invade the region with the 100,000 or more troops it has amassed along the border.

What Biden did not and should not pledge is deploying U.S. or NATO troops to directly fight the Russians; such a full-scale conflict between the top-two nuclear powers could become catastrophic.

On Sunday, the G-7 delivered a strongly worded warning of “massive consequences” and “severe costs” should Russia invade. That’s helpful, but Moscow will be watching for Western wavering. Now is the time for democratic allies to prioritize diplomacy, but not sell out countries that have a right to choose their own futures.

— Adapted from an editorial in The (Minnesota) Star Tribune